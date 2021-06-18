This dad can cook: Nico Bolzico shares balsamic beef recipe ahead of Father’s Day

Celebrity dad and entrepreneur Nico Bolzico showcased a different side of him, away from his usual comedic nature in his wife Solenn Heussaff’s cooking show.

Nico said that he feels right at home with the Philippines’ and Argentina’s shared love for food despite differences between the two cultures.

“We come from cultures where food plays a key role in our lives. It’s become the center in gatherings, meetings, and family meals,” he mentioned in an interview during the show called Solane Kitchen Moments.

Nico’s featured recipes are “Balsamic Bolzico Beef” and “Bolzico Beef Bolognese”, which both consist of few ingredients, including beef cuts from his shop named “Bolzico Beef” known for its purely and sustainably grass-fed beef.

Aside from bringing his family’s homegrown products into the Philippines, Nico also advocates for allowing locally raised cattle at par or even better than imported beef.

“The less steps from the farm to your plate, the better,” he said.

Nico expressed his gratitude for Solane’s program, saying that “it brings in people who are not cooks and [allows them to] share recipes that mean a lot to them but haven’t had the opportunity to share them.”

He added that he was able to show his impressive kitchen trick that he learned from his brother-in-law, Erwan Heussaff.

Far away from home

In March, Nico flew to his home country to spend a few weeks with his parents and relatives that he has not seen for a year and a half. He said the trip made him realized that being a father made him a better son.

“They are the main reason I came to Argentina. I think that becoming a father makes you a better son!” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post sharing a picture with his parents.

As a first-time dad, Nico also stressed that while being away from Solenn is difficult, leaving Baby Thylane for weeks is “something else.”

Nico finally reunited with his wife and Thylane on March 15, after spending seven days quarantined at a hotel.

“Reunited [with] my girls! My heart is full again! We stayed sit there for like an hour! Please ignore the color of my hair, will go back to normal! Promise,” Nico wrote in his post hugging his daughter.

‘Fatherhood changed me’

In an interview with his close friend vlogger Wil Dasovich, Nico admitted that his priorities have significantly changed since he became a dad.

“Today, Thylane is my number one priority,” he said in Dasovich’s Spotify podcast, where he appeared alongside Erwan.

“That’s why when I work out and when I want to feel healthy, it’s for her. Because I want to be healthy as long as possible in order to be able to play with her, be there for her, and to support her in her life in general,” he added.

Nico became a father in January last year when Solenn gave birth to their first child on New Year’s Day.

This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 20.

—Ma. Alena O. Castillo