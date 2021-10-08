Ready for 10.10? Bea Alonzo advises early Christmas shopping

Christmas is just around the corner and the upcoming sale happening on a popular e-commerce platform is proof.

Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo urged Filipinos to do their Christmas shopping as early as October 10, also known as 10.10, to avoid the upcoming Holiday rush.

According to her, shoppers can save “so many ways” if they choose to buy gifts for themselves and for their loved ones beginning the date.

“If you shop this 10.10 for Christmas, you’ll save a lot of money because there’s 10% cashbacks, free shipping. Also, there’s no minimum spend so I guess you can still shop but be smart about it,” Bea said during her launch as Lazada Philippines‘ brand ambassador.

She is joining the ranks of other brand ambassadors such as Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, Mimiyuuuh and regional brand ambassador Hyun Bin.

“Ayaw mo naman sumabay sa Christmas rush ‘di ba, so better do it this 10.10 pa lang,” Bea added.

Pre-pandemic, Filipinos are known to shop big for the Holidays due to the number of parties, reunions and gatherings that they have scheduled on their calendars.

This is partly due to them being family-oriented wherein there is usually no distinction among extended family members and close family friends when it comes to gatherings, especially during Yuletide Season.

Now, shopping has gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic where there are opportunities to save due to shipping vouchers and cashbacks, among others.

This year, e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee, along with their competitors, will be having their monthly sale on October 10, known as 10.10.

Lazada, for one, will host a Big Brands Sale for LazMall, home to more than 320,000 local and international brands on the platform. It is also the preferred shopping destination of Filipinos for authentic brand products.

On 10.10, online shoppers can enjoy exclusive offers and deals like getting double money-back guarantee if the item’s not 100% authentic and enjoying 30-day returns.

They can also get bonus discount vouchers where shoppers can get P50 off for every P500 spend, up to 90% off on authentic brands, and special premium offers from LazMall Prestige Flagship Stores like Jo Malone, NARS, Lanvin, Narciso Rodriguez and more.

Aside from the e-commerce platform, a food delivery service also announced its 10.10 sale-bration.

Foodpanda users can get big savings until October 12 with purchases delivered safely to Filipinos’ doorsteps within 20 minutes.

The following shops are offering discounts of P99 on minimum orders of P499 by keying in the code “1010NSHOPS”: as Marks & Spencer, Monterey Meat Shop, Miniso, Mumuso, and more of your favorite specialty shops and brands in the beauty, health and wellness, bakery, snacks and sweets, home gifts and electronics categories.

The food delivery service likewise offers the same to new users who can get the same discount for P399 minimum orders by using the code 1010NEWSHOPS.