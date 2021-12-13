Shamcey Supsup showcases traditional Maguindanao weave in Miss Universe outfit

Shamcey Supsup, national director of Miss Universe Philippines, wore an outfit inspired by the traditional Maguindanao weave for the Miss Universe competition.
Supsup shared a photo of it on Instagram on December 13.
In the caption, she wrote: “On my way to the show!!! Let’s go Pilipinas! Wearing a traditional Inaul weave by @adorfeliciano.”
View this post on Instagram
Designer Ador Feliciano also posted a photo of the former beauty queen fitting her outfit on his account.
Feliciano described the traditional fabric as a “hallmark of Philippine culture.”
“A day of grandeur and sophistication. Miss Universe-Philipines National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee in one of Mindanao’s most precious fabric -the Inaul inspired evening gown. Truly a hallmark of Philippine culture!”
View this post on Instagram
Philippines’ bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez who was hailed as a crowd favorite of the night did not make it to the top three of the prestigious beauty pageant.
Gomez ended her pageant journey after she advanced to the Top 5 round.
Previous beauty queens and her supporters still cheered for her online. They congratulated her for making it that far into the competition.
READ: Former beauty queens cheer Bea Gomez after Top 5 finish at 70th Miss Universe
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won the elusive Miss Universe 2021 crown.
South Africa’s Lalela Lali Mswali was hailed as the second runner-up and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferrera was named the first runner-up.
READ: FULL TEXT: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu’s winning answers at Miss Universe 2021