Former beauty queens cheer Bea Gomez after Top 5 finish at 70th Miss Universe

Former Filipina beauty queens congratulated Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez despite failing to make it to the top three of the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel.

The Cebuana beauty ended her pageant journey after advancing to the top five finalists of Miss Universe 2021.

She was not called when the elimination narrowed to the top three finalists.

RELATED: Crowd-favorite Beatrice Luigi Gomez ends Miss Universe 2021 journey at Top 5

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa tweeted of being “proud” of Gomez for once again placing the country at the top five spot of the prestigious beauty pageant.

So proud of BEA!!!!!! We’re back in the top 5! What a finish!!!!!! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) December 13, 2021

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach likewise shared that Filipinos should be proud of Gomez for entering the top five since the last time this happened was three years ago.

Yakap mga kababayan ❤️ 2018 tayo last nag top 5. We should be proud of Bea! #70thMissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) December 13, 2021

In 2020, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City placed on the top 21 while in 2019, Gazini Ganados of Cebu placed on the top 20.

In 2018, the Philippines reached the top five through Catriona Gray from Albay, who eventually became the 67th Miss Universe.

Gray also lauded Gomez for reaching the pageant’s top five.

“You made us so proud Bea!!!!” she tweeted with a series of Philippine flag emojis.

Gray’s post was in response to a social media card announcing of Gomez’s inclusion in the top five. She ended her Miss Universe 2021 journey after that.

Gomez is the first LGBTQ+ member to have represented the Philippines in the most prestiguous beauty pageant.

Miss Universe 2020 crowned her successor Harnaaz Sandu from India. The last time India won was 21 years ago.

