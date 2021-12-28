Kathryn Bernardo congratulates Daniel Padilla for win at MMFF 2021 awards night

“Congratulations, my love!”

Kathryn Bernardo cheered for her boyfriend Daniel Padilla for winning the Jury Prize Award at the Metro Manila Film Festival’s “Gabi ng Parangal” at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier on December 27.

The film he starred in, Carlo Francisco Manatad’s “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine),“ also bagged seven trophies.

Before the awarding ceremony, Bernardo asked her followers on Twitter where she could stream the MMFF awards night online.

“Where can I watch the MMFF awards night live? Send me the link please (white heart emoji),” she said.

The actress had trouble accessing a Facebook livestream link at first.

One of her fans later sent her the link to the Facebook page of Star Cinema.

Bernardo quote-retweeted her fan’s tweet and wrote: “Thank you!”

The Facebook recording of the MMFF event from Star Cinema can still be accessed as of writing.

After the list of winners were announced, Bernardo shared a poster from Black Sheep Productions, the film studio that released Manatad’s drama film.

She shared this on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Congratulations, love!”

Padilla later re-shared this on his own Instagram Story.

Other awards that the “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” (Whether the Weather is Fine) received are:

Second Best Picture

Best Visual Effects

Best Production Design

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural award

Best Actress for Charo Santos-Concio

Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Rans Rifol

Meanwhile, Jun Robles Lana’s “Big Night!” dominated the awards night and won the top “Best Picture” prize.

Other awards the movie received are:

Best Director for Lana

Best Actor in a Lead Role for Christian Bables

Best Supporting Actor for John Arcilla

Best Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Musical Score

Gender Sensitivity award

Here are the rest of the winners during the MMFF 2021 awards night:

Third Best Picture for “A Hard Day”

for “A Hard Day” Best Editing for Lawrence Fajardo (A Hard Day)

for Lawrence Fajardo (A Hard Day) Best Sound for Albert Michael Idioma (A Hard Day)

for Albert Michael Idioma (A Hard Day) Best Original Theme Song for “Umulan Man o Umaraw” from the film Huling Ulan Sa Tag-araw

for “Umulan Man o Umaraw” from the film Huling Ulan Sa Tag-araw Marichu Vera-Perez Maceda Memorial Award for Rosa Rosal

for Rosa Rosal Natatanging Gawad Award — the late Danilo Lim (former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman) and the late poet Bienvenido Lumbera (former MMFF Selection Committee head)

— the late Danilo Lim (former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman) and the late poet Bienvenido Lumbera (former MMFF Selection Committee head) Creator Jury’s Choice (from the Facebook Creator Exhibition) – short film “Kandado”

(from the Facebook Creator Exhibition) – short film “Kandado” Best Float during the Parade of Starsfor “Huwag Kang Lalabas”

The MMFF opened last December 25 and would run until Jan. 7, 2022.

Some filmmakers and other Filipinos previously urged fellow movie-goers to promote and support the MMFF entries this year following reports of low turnout of movie-goers.

Some reports cited pricey movie tickets and strict COVID-19 restrictions as among the reasons for the fewer customers during opening weekend.

