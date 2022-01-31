‘The world will miss your light’: Pageant community pays tribute to late Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

The pageant community mourned the passing of former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst who died on Monday (Philippine time).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheslie Kryst, JD, MBA (@chesliekryst)



Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray honored her fellow beauty queen by sharing a photo of them together.

“Ches… I can’t believe the news. Rest in peace, angel. The world will miss your light,” she wrote on Instagram with a dove emoji. Catriona also tagged Cheslie’s account.

Catriona likewise urged her fans to reach out to their friends and loved ones, especially amid these times of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These continue to be isolating times, mental health is so important, let’s not downplay its importance in the lives of every individual,” Catriona wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray)

Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who represented the Philippines, likewise paid tribute to Cheslie who was part of the pageant’s roster of judges.

Kapuso actress Marian Rivera, who was one of the 70th Miss Universe judges, also expressed her sorrow in an Instagram Story.

“Rest peacefully, Cheslie,” she said.

The Miss Universe Organization also said that it is mourning the loss of “one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people.”

“We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst,” it said on Twitter.

“She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now,” the organization added.

We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now. pic.twitter.com/fuJHXeMnHa — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 31, 2022

Aside from these personalities, former beauty queens Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber and Miss Universe 2016 and Miss Universe 2021 selection committee member Iris Mittenaere also took to social media to express their sympathy for the demise of Cheslie.

Reports said that Cheslie was found dead in Manhattan, New York.

She was 30 years old.

The former beauty queen was a lawyer who became a Top 10 finalist in Miss Universe 2019 where she represented the United States.

After participating in pageants, she became a New York correspondent for “Extra,” an entertainment news program.

Cheslie was also a preliminary selection committee member of Miss Universe 2021.

For those who may need mental support and assistance, they can reach the National Center for Mental Health through these numbers:

0917-899-8727

0966-351-4518

0908-639-2672

1553 (24/7 Luzon-wide landline toll-free)