Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo, SB19 to headline e-commerce’s 10th birthday celeb

An e-commerce platform is celebrating its 10th anniversary over the weekend.

Ahead of the anniversary sale, the e-commerce pioneer will hold a countdown celebration dubbed “Super Party,” from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo and SB19 are expected to perform. Kapuso stars Julie Anne San Jose, Christian Bautista and Barbie Forteza are also expected to grace the countdown with their performances.

“All-Out Sundays” director Miggy Tanchanco, who was tapped to direct the Super Party with GMA Network, said he is excited for the countdown celebration. He said the artists worked hard to make the celebration a successful one.

“The performances, from the dancers to the artists, and everybody who is here right now talagang binigyan nila ng 100% nila to make things happen and deliver the right performances para sa mga taong manunuod, for Lazada,” he said.

Lazada brand ambassador Alden is likewise excited for the “Epic Super Party.”

“It’s one of the biggest I’ve experienced since I became part of Lazada. I’m very happy and honored to be one of the hosts for this event, [and] for giving out huge prizes.”

“And the performances are way beyond what I’ve expected!” Alden said.

His fellow ambassador, Kapuso actress Bea, on the other hand, said she is grateful to be a part of the e-commerce platform’s milestone.

“Ten years na ang Lazada … Masaya and talagang epic Super Show siya. I’m so happy to be here!” she said.

The e-commerce platform said that during the countdown celebration viewers can win as much as P18 million worth of prizes.

This year, viewers can also get a glimpse of how it brings the highly-anticipated “Super Party” to its users from all over the Philippines.

“The concept for Lazada City began with the idea of a community enabled by the ease and convenience of technology,” Lazada Philippines chief executive officer, Ray Alimurung said.

“The Super Party Train at the center of Lazada City symbolizes the power of eCommerce and the ease and convenience it brings to people, making it an integral part of Filipinos’ everyday lives.” he added.

Alimurung said he is proud of the growth in Lazada users which he deemed a “reflection of trust” they have built with both consumers and sellers.

“Across the years, Lazada has pioneered many innovations that have transformed the online shopping experience for Filipino consumers including exciting Shoppertainment features such as livestream and gaming,” he added.

The countdown celebration will be broadcast on LazLive, GMA Network, GTV, as well as Lazada’s official TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts. —Rosette Adel