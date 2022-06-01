‘Hindi po ako yun’: Jason Dy distances from Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez split

“Hindi po ako yun.”

Kapamilya singer Jason Dy reacted in jest following the public split of Moira dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez.

Dy on Tuesday, May 31 shared an image of his private chat on Instagram.

Someone mistook him as Moira’s husband. It was full of anger for Dy’s disloyalty toward the award-winning singer.

Part of it reads:

“Grabe ka Jason, nagawa mo pang magcheat kay Moira??? Ano bang kulang sakanya, di ka na naawa. Mga Leo talaga.”

hindi po ako yun 😩 pic.twitter.com/vPyw9Nzy9l — Jason Dy (@JasonJamesDy) May 31, 2022

Some online users later noticed that it appeared Dy sent the message to himself because of the location of the chatbox.

“Kapag nakareceived ng message dapat nasa left side. Someone sent you this screenshot? Or you sent this message to yourself?” one Twitter user asked.

Dy quickly clarified on Twitter that the photo was just sent to him on Facebook.

“I got this po from FB. Hindi ko po chinat sarili ko,” he said with a teary-eyed emoji.

i got this po from fb. hindi ko po chinat sarili ko 🥲 — Jason Dy (@JasonJamesDy) May 31, 2022

Dy’s fans, meanwhile, joined in the comments section and poked fun at him for being a victim of mistaken identity.

“Ikaw daw kasi kuya, manloloko ka daw kasi!” one online user said with a laughing emoji.

“Hoy ‘wag mo dinadamay bebekwah. Si Jason Mraz talaga ‘yun eme,” another Facebook user commented.

“Jason in multiverse,” one Facebook user quipped.

Others also poked fun at the sender of the supposed chat.

“Maraming namamatay sa maling akala,” one Facebook user said in jest.

“Omg, ateeee nkikimarites ka na lang mali pa na bigyan mo ng message hahaha,” another Facebook user said.

Dy is the winner of the second season of ABS-CBN’s “The Voice Philippines” in 2015.

The other Jason, on the other hand, in a statement released Tuesday evening that he became unfaithful to Moira during their marriage.

“Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage,” Hernandez said.

“I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a ‘peaceful’ but dishonest path. I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better,” he added.

Hernandez further said: “From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi.”

Hernandez and Moira got married in January 2019.

Prior to this announcement, last April, some fans noticed that Moira have deleted all photos of Hernandez on her Instagram account.

This fueled speculations that the couple’s marriage might be on the rocks but Hernandez quickly debunked it.