Vice Ganda jokes about ‘unresolved issue’ with Anne Curtis amid ‘It’s Showtime’ anniv

Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis-Smith amused their fans with their hilarious bicker about a supposed unresolved issue for 13 years.

They posted these tweets amid the 13th anniversary of ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

Vice Ganda and Anne are among the mainstay hosts of the long-running variety show.

In a quote-retweet to a deleted tweet on Monday, October 24, Vice Ganda disclosed in jest the issue between him and Anne that was left unresolved for 13 years.

“Una, TOTOONG MAGAKAAWAY KAMI NI ANNE. Matagal na tong alitan na to na di naayos. It’s been 13 [years] na di maresolve ang issue kung sino samin ang chaka,” he said.

The seasoned comedian then further shared a ridiculous, fictional scene about how such a problem impacted them.

“And last week nga ay umabot na sa sampalan. Nalunok nya ang kamay ko at till now di ko pa nababawi. I hate Anne for life!” Vice Ganda said.

Una, TOTOONG MAGAKAAWAY KAMI NI ANNE. Matagal na tong alitan na to na di naayos. Its been 13yrs na di maresolve ang issue kung sino samin ang chaka. And last week nga ay umabot na sa sampalan. Nalunok nya ang kamay ko at till now di ko pa nababawi. I hate anne for life! https://t.co/mqfH6snGoV — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 24, 2022

This tweet soon gained traction on the micro-blogging platform. It garnered 42,400 likes, 1,586 quote retweets and 1,745 retweets so far.

Several online users also expressed how Vice Ganda’s supposed revelation made them laugh via the quote retweets.

Other users quipped that they are tuning in for this gossip.

“Inaantay namin FB live mo sisss,” events host DJ Chacha tweeted.

“The only chismis I accept,” another user said.

Vice Ganda’s post eventually reached Anne. She joined her colleague’s antics with a wittier story to tell.

“Ikaw talaga. Sa edad mong 57 Ulyanin na ha. Hindi kamay nalunok ko. Paa. Paa na May bakal. Pero ok lang ung sez! May 3 ka pa naman natitira,” the actress said.

Ikaw talaga. Sa edad mong 57 Ulyanin na ha. Hindi kamay nalunok ko. Paa. Paa na May bakal. Pero ok lang ung sez! May 3 ka pa naman natitira. 😘 https://t.co/vBBTkziMCI — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) October 24, 2022

Anne’s response also earned some buzz on Twitter. It garnered 52,700 likes, 1,301 quote retweets and 1,606 retweets so far.

This hilarious exchange between “It’s Showtime” hosts also happened on the same day as the public spat between Wilbert Tolentino and Zeinab Harake was being talked about across social media platforms.

Their word war erupted after Wilbert released a video titled “Ang Rebelasyon” last Sunday, October 23 that bared screenshots of Zeinab’s claims about other content creators via their private chat.

In response to this, the latter went on Facebook Live to explain her side of their squabble.

Other content creators later got involved in the matter, including TV host Robi Domingo.

Keywords “Zeinab” and “Wilbert” later reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Following Vice Ganda’s tweet about Anne, the hashtag #ItsShowtimeThe13th also made it to the list on that day.

ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” premiered on the network as a daytime program on October 25, 2009.

It succeeded other similar programs in the past such as “Wowowee” and “Pilipinas Win na Win.”