Heart Evangelista gives relationship advice in trailer of international romcom film

Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista shared relationship advice in a trailer of an upcoming international film focusing on a Filipino couple about to have a wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In “The Wedding Hustler,” the fashion icon was seen talking to Cam, the character of “Bling Empire” star Kane Lim, in a video call where the latter says, “I have no idea what’s going on.”

“Well, you know what, love is love,” Heart said to him.

“Now if they really love each other, they’re gonna work it out,” she added.

Heart is credited in the movie as herself, with its website describing her as “Cam’s good friend.”

“The Wedding Hustler” is a romantic-comedy film directed by Filipino-American Chris Soriano, who also stars as one of its leads.

The film is “about a couple who is unable to pursue their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“So the groom decides to create a surprise wedding for his fiance with the help of the ‘Wedding Hustler,'” the synopsis said.

Chris said that he came up with the story during the planning of his actual wedding.

He and his co-lead, Hillary Soriano, are credited as “actors ‘Chris’ and ‘Hillary’ who placed their actual wedding Into the movie.”

The movie is set to have a red carpet premiere before it gets streamed on Amazon Prime.

Chris also shared the trailer in some Facebook community groups, saying that he “pulled off a surprise wedding during the pandemic.”

“And it’s now a movie titled ‘The Wedding Hustler’!” he added.

“This movie was a true labor of love. I wrote, directed, acted and produced this film and included my actual wedding in the movie!'” Chris said.

“It’s such a blessing to create a movie that places Asians on the big screen. I placed three Asian leads in the movie, Kane Lim (Singaporean), Christine Chang (Korean), and me (Filipino),” he continued.

Meanwhile, Heart previously had a cameo in the third season of “Bling Empire” where she was treated to a special Filipino dinner with other casts to celebrate her Pinay roots.

The Filipina was introduced as Kane’s “celebrity friend.” — Video from Chris Soriano from YouTube