‘Biruan lang’: Alex Gonzaga, Vicki Belo just joking about getting ignored by Heart Evangelista

Alex Gonzaga and Vicki Belo clarified that they were just joking that Heart Evangelista ignored them at the Milan Fashion Week.

Alex and Vicki cracked this joke in a vlog posted on Friday, November 11.

“I just want to set the record straight. It’s not true that Heart snubbed Cathy [or] Alex and me,” Vicki said in an Instagram story on Wednesday, November 16.

“How could she snub us when she did not even know that we were there and we never saw each other,” she said.

“Kasi naman if you watch the Vicki Belo vlog you will see that Alex and I just kidding and joking around,” the celebrity doctor continued.

“And I was thrilled because Alex mentioned Heart and me in one sentence and we all know what a fashion powerhouse Heart is, kaya naman you should watch my vlog para alam niyo ang truth,” she added.

The TV personality vlogger brought up Heart’s name in the vlog by noting how the actress, alongside Vicki and Liz Uy, made Filipinos appreciate fashion.

On Tuesday, November 15, Alex also released a statement on Facebook.

“Ay…hindi po kami nagkita sa Milan biruan lang po namin yan ni Dra [Vicki], if you watch the whole vlog,” Alex said.

“Heart is nice since ‘Pangarap na Bituin’ circa 2007 pa po sa’kin at mag-kaibigan kami. Hindi na dapat ginawang news (ang) mga ganito,” she added.

RELATED: Vicki Belo, Alex Gonzaga claim Heart Evangelista snubbed them during Milan Fashion Week