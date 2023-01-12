‘Bakla ka ng taon’: MJ Lastimosa’s Miss Universe 2022 prelims live tweets earn buzz

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa earned buzz for her quips and live commentaries on Twitter as Filipinos watch the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2022.

The former beauty queen on Thursday amused fellow pageant fans and enthusiasts when she took to the short-messaging platform to share her thoughts while personally watching the competition.

Her very first tweet for the day was an instant hit as she once again recalled her iconic national costume in the 63rd edition of the beauty pageant.

“Andaming magandaaaaa, mukhang lugi natcos [national costume] ko dito, sessss,” MJ quipped on Thursday morning.

Andaming magandaaaaa mukhang lugi natcos ko dito sessss — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

It has earned over 6,000 likes, 231 retweets and 235 quote tweets so far.

“Fave ko pa rin nat cos mo, miiii,” a Twitter user said in response to her post.

“Iconic pa rin ‘yung Dangwa-inspired gown mo, queen,” another Pinoy quipped. Dangwa refers to the Dangwa Flower Market in Sampaloc, Manila. It is popular for selling different varieties of fresh flowers and bouquets.

MJ had previously caused a stir due to her national costume, where she wore a three-toned gown with terno sleeves and a floral headdress by Colombian designer Alfredo Barraza.

The attire was inspired by the Flower Festival or the “Panagbenga” in Baguio City.

Some social media users have previously commented that it appeared to be inspired by birthday cakes or Iced Gem biscuits.

Last year, MJ poked fun at the memes that her national costume generated.

RELATED: ‘Dalawang table sa stage’: How MJ Lastimosa kept fans updated during Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Meanwhile, here are some of the former beauty queen’s other live tweets that amused Filipinos during the Miss Universe 2022 prelims:

Nanlalamon tong si Puerto Rico aabangan ko to sa labas eh — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

Grabe yung tili ko nilingon nanaman ako ng mga latino sa harap ko hahahaha kebershiiii — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

Sabi ni Bulgaria, wala nang time igown ko na tong cape sizzzz — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

So Colombia is developing her own skincare brand soshal penge gcash — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

Wal pang finals mukhang paos nako sizzzz hahahaha — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

Thuruy ni Honduras sumama lahat ng kapitbahay diteyyyy — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

Andaming business owners sizzz bored ang mga negosyante nag Miss U muna sila — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

She once again poked fun at her national costume when a Twitter user shared an edit of a video showing Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi in the evening gown portion of the prelims.

Ang aga mag natcos ni mare ha! https://t.co/O25aLSPDzI — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

Here are more of her tweets while watching the prelims:

Pwede naman palang inatcos yung origami ko nung grade school bat pako naging cake — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

Ding ang bato ng koronaaaaa #darna — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) January 12, 2023

These caught the attention of some Pinoys who shared their amusement over the former beauty queen’s live commentaries.

“Natatawa ako sa mga tweets mo… Inaabangan ko din mga kuda mo. Taray! Nilamon mo [‘yung] dalawang host,” a Twitter user wrote in response to MJ’s posts.

“How can someone manage to enjoy a LIVE show and yet, ganito ka-marites sa Twitter/Epbi. Ilan ba [talaga] mata mo, @MJ_Lastimosa, ‘yung totoo,” another online user quipped.

“Bakla ka ng taon, hahahahaahahha,” a different Pinoy commented.

MJ is supporting Celeste, who is vying against more than 80 delegates for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown in the 71st edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.

The grand coronation will air on January 15 (Manila time).