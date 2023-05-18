‘Legendary’: Anne Jakrajutatip meets Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran for the first time

Anne Jakrajutatip, the owner of the Miss Universe Organization(MUO), met Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran of the Philippines for the first time.

In an Instagram post on May 17, Anne described Margie as a “legendary woman” whom the organization was privileged to meet in person.

The Thai businesswoman also uploaded pictures of their get-together together. Included in the pictures are Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel and celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

RELATED: R’Bonney Gabriel arrives in Manila ahead of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

“Miss Universe Organization was so privileged, honored and proud to meet with Ms. Margie Moran, the Miss Universe 1973 from The Philippines, who is the pride of many Filipinos for 50 years now,” Anne said.

“Ms. Moran is the legendary woman who achieved so many incredible goals in life from being the golden beauty Queen, high-class actress and peace advocate,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Jakrajutatip | แอน จักรพงษ์ (@annejkn.official)

Anne further described Margie as the “real force for good” due to her achievements beyond her beauty queen stint.

“She’s the real Force for Good who can be the female icon for all generations to look up to. Salamat and we love you!” she said.

Margie is the Philippines’ second representative to win the Miss Universe crown after Gloria Diaz in 1969.

Following her reign, the former beauty queen has been involved in different humanitarian and cultural work over the years.

She also founded the Mindanao Commission on Women where she worked on projects that promote peace, good governance and livelihood in the region.

Margie is currently the president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

She recently gained buzz online after her eye-roll moment during her coronation surfaced in an online forum.

READ: The story behind Margie Moran’s ‘eyeroll’ reaction before Miss Universe 1973 coronation

Anne and R’Bonney, meanwhile, previously graced the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2023 competition at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Makati City’s representative Michelle Dee snagged the MUPH title after besting 37 other candidates in the national pageant.

Michelle will represent the Philippines at the next edition of Miss Universe to be held in El Salvador later this year.

RELATED: Gabbi Garcia congratulates ‘twin’ for winning Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown