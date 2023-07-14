Anne Curtis shares backstory of viral TikTok interview in NYC

Actress-host Anne Curtis shared the backstory behind her viral TikTok interview with half-Pinoy Shan Rizwan who had no idea about her celebrity status.

The “Multimedia Superstar” said that the TikTok personality approached her when she was shopping in SoHo (South of Houston Street), one of New York City‘s prime shopping districts.

“Lumapit lang siya sa’kin, tinanong niya ako na, ‘Can I guess what your job is?’ Sabi ko, ‘Yeah, sure! Why not!’ Ganoon lang!” Anne said in her interview with GMA Integrated News.

“And then that’s how that interview was very organic, it wasn’t planned,” she added.

Last June, a clip of Shan went viral where he was seen casually interviewing Anne in the Big Apple.

In his video, he asked the actress if she liked her job, her income, and what she studied or had specialized in school.

The video was for Shan’s content as a TikTok personality, where he does random man-on-the-street interviews with people he encounters.

At that time, the video was for his job-guessing gimmick wherein he tried to assume their professions.

Shan’s clip with Anne went viral due to Filipinos’ reception of his casual demeanor despite interviewing one of the biggest stars of the Southeast Asian country.

His TikTok comment section went so wild that he took to Twitter to ask about his interviewee’s identity.

“Anyone else [thinks] she looks familiar?” he tweeted with a thinking face emoji as he shared the video.

A Twitter user claiming to be a cousin of Shan said that the latter really did not know who Anne was.

“He is my cousin, he doesn’t know who Anne is and he [asked] Tita about Anne and the fun part is, my Tita also [has] no idea about who is Anne HAHAHAHAHAHA,” Twitter user @hermosomestizo wrote to another user who reposted the TikTok.

Days later, Shan admitted that he really had no idea who the Filipino celebrity was when he randomly bumped into her.

The revelation came amid questions from some Pinoys who wondered if the TikToker was putting up an act or was really clueless.

“I had no idea who Anne Curtis was,” he reiterated in another TikTok clip before.

The content creator then described how he met one of Instagram’s most followed Filipino women.

“The context on how this interaction happened was that, I was pretty much just going up to strangers, trying to guess their jobs for TikTok, and I literally just went up to Anne Curtis, not knowing who she was, and she was down to do an interview. And what you saw is exactly what happened,” he said.

Shan also thanked the actress for “taking the time to talk” with him that day.

“She was super humble, for all the things that she did. Just gave super down-to-earth vibe and she easily could’ve just blown me off, as I get blown off a lot as a street interviewer here in New York City, but she gave me a few minutes of her day and was super authentic and genuine,” he shared.

The TikToker also gave a shoutout to the local celebrity, adding that he is interested in doing a “part two video” with Anne if she is game.

READ: ‘Super humble’: TikToker describes Anne Curtis after viral New York interview