PBB alum Joj, Jai respond to viewers who mistook them as 4th Impact members

“Dalawang Impact lang kami.”

This was the comment of former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Jai Agpangan after receiving comments about Shih Tzus and being thought of as 4th Impact members while live selling on TikTok.

A video of the former PBB twin housemates live selling flavored popcorn went viral, where Jai and her twin, Joj Agpangan, denied they were part of the P-pop girl group that drew flak for launching a fundraising for 200 dogs.

Content creator Mark Geronimo on Monday reacted to the clip where the twins vehemently denied being 4th Impact members after continuously receiving such comments during their live stream.

“Tawang-tawa ako HAHAHAHAHA, Joj [and] Jai PBB supremacy,” he commented.

tawang tawa ako HAHAHAHAH joj & jai pbb supremacy pic.twitter.com/CasCQe3avC — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) March 18, 2024

The video also made its way to a Facebook page giving showbiz-related updates.

A clip from the live selling showed Jai questioning why they would do such a thing to dogs.

“Oo nga, kamukha ba namin?” Joj asked, referring to the 4th Impact girl group.

A look at the comment section during the TikTok showed that some online users have been urging the twins to put the Shih Tzus for adoption.

The twins continued addressing comments about their live selling when Jai suddenly exclaimed, “Hindi nga kami ‘to, ha! Hindi kami ‘yung sa Shih Tzu at hindi ‘yung kami sa 4th Impact!”

“Guys, maawa naman kayo. Ano na naman ‘yan, nag-aano kayo… nag-a-assume ng iba-iba,” she added.

Jai continued to read the comments and then exclaimed, “Dalawang Impact lang kami dito… nakikita niyo ba? Hindi kami ‘yung sa 4th Impact!”

“Nakakaloka kayo, guys. For the Shih Tzu, maalaga kami sa aso,” Joj says.

Jai said that they “know nothing” about the matter.

“Guys, kung stressed man kayo sa buhay, ‘wag niyo isama sa’min, ha. Kain na lang kayo ng popcorn,” Joj said while chuckling.

The twins were referring to the viral issue involving 4th Impact in which the girl group launched a fundraising page to build a “safe and expansive farm” for their 200 Shih Tzu dogs last February.

The move, however, drew flak from some Filipinos who questioned why the singers allowed the dogs to reproduce at such a rate.

A veterinarian called attention to the already huge number of stray animals in the country, while the Philippine Animal Welfare Society indirectly referred to group as “irresponsible pet owners” and urged people to spay or neuter their pets.

According to reports, the fundraising page has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, Joj and Jai are twins from Negros Occidental who rose to fame as housemates in the “Pinoy Big Brother: Teens Edition 4” which aired in 2012 and produced Myrtle Sarrosa as the winner.