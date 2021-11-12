On 11/11, e-commerce platform sells 11 million items in first 5 minutes

One of the leading e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia and Taiwan recorded an impressive 11 million items sold in the first five minutes of the Singles’ Day shopping festival on November 11.

Singles’ Day or 11.11 is touted as the largest shopping event in Asia. It is also considered the counterpart of the Black Friday Sale in the United States.

On Friday, Shopee released data and key trends they observed on their platform during the first two hours of the holiday event.

Aside from the 11 million sold items, they also saw their page views skyrocket 5.5 times compared to an average day.

Moreover, an electronic seller also earned almost P70 million sales through Shopee around this period.

Here are the other key trends and insights for that day:

The categories Health and Personal Care, Home and Living, and Women’s Apparel were immediately the most popular among Filipino shoppers.

Face masks, skincare products and mobile accessories were the most purchased products as Filipinos seemed to stock up their supplies for these personal needs.

In clothing, tops were the most popular with a staggering 2,000 orders placed for the first two hours.

With this data, local sellers and merchants of Shopee, therefore, saw a boost in their businesses because of the 11.11-holiday sale.

Shopee Philippines also previously offered different gimmicks and promos through social media to invite more shoppers to their app.

They also collaborated with popular Korean group NCT127 who performed at their 11.11 TV Special virtual show.

✨ SALAMAT NCT 127 ✨ Thank you for celebrating our 11.11 Big Christmas Sale and TV Special!#ShopeexNCT127#NCT127onShopee1111 pic.twitter.com/8uwLwnj7OJ — Shopee Philippines (@ShopeePH) November 12, 2021

The group’s fans called NCTzens can still watch the performance of their songs on Shopee’s YouTube channel.

As of writing, the e-commerce company’s deals and promos can still be availed through their website.

Aside from Shopee, e-commerce platform Lazada also extended its 11/11 sale. It is offering deals with discounts of up to 90% off on some items.

It also shows LazLive where users can watch product demos and grab vouchers, among others.

