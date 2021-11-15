You can now stream Kris Aquino’s ‘I Love You, Hater’ for free

Television personality Kris Aquino‘s comeback film with ABS-CBN is now available for free streaming.

Star Cinema said the 2018 rom-com movie “I Love You, Hater” featuring the JoshLia love team can be streamed on Star Cinema’s YouTube channel.

The movie is considered Kris’ comeback film with ABS-CBN’s film studio after leaving the network in 2016.

The movie also stars Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto as a love team.

“I Love You, Hater” features Joshua, playing as Joko, and Julia, playing as Zoey, fight for the position of assistant for social media mogul Sasha Imperial, who is played by Kris.

The movie’s summary on Star Cinema’s website reads:

Joko (Joshua Garcia) is a boy trying to help his family survive, while Zoey (Julia Barretto) is a girl hoping to prove herself to the world. Opportunity rises when Sasha (Kris Aquino) is looking to hire a new personal assistant. Just one catch — they have to compete against each other! Will their own goals prevail, or will they set aside their differences and find true happiness and love in the end?

It also features John Estrada, Albie Casiño, Markki Stroem, Kat Galang and Ronaldo Valdez as cast members.

“I Love You, Hater” is directed by Giselle Andres who also directed the MayWard (Maymay Etrata and Edward Barber) love team in the 2017 rom-com “Loving in Tandem.”

Kris previously shared that she was initially “disappointed” by the box-office performance of her comeback movie during its first two days in theaters.