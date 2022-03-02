Gigi De Lana can act, too! She stars in mini-series for homegrown brand

Rising actress-singer Gigi De Lana gained some buzz online for her acting in a commercial series released by a homegrown fast-food brand.

Gigi, who won at the noontime singing competition “Tawag Ng Tanghalan,” starred in a mini series titled “My Crush Is a Cactus Killer” by Jollibee Studios.

Gigi and another actor named Raphael Balaccua depicted two plant lovers named Mandy and Mikey.

The story follows their relationship from when they crossed paths and overcame challenges.

The videos were directed by Sigrid Bernardo, an award-winning director who was known for “Ang huling cha-cha ni Anita” and “Babae.”

The trailer of the mini-series was released on Jollibee’s Facebook page on February 28.

“Watch how friendship and love can blossom between two plant enthusiasts, Mandy and Mickey, after dealing with life’s unexpected twists and turns,” reads the post.

All three episodes, which ran at five minutes each, were released on Jollibee Studios’ YouTube channel on the same day.

Following its release, Gigi’s fans flocked to the comments section and cheered for the skills she showcased in the commercials.

“When you’re a Jollibee lover and a Gigi lover at the same time. My heart is full!” one user said.

“Multi-talented talaga si Gigi, singer, actress, dancer, etc. Thank you Jollibee, na miss ko tuloy kumain ng tuna, buko at peach mango pie and of course chicken joy,” another user commented.

Patrons and other users, meanwhile, praised the story for being wholesome and heartwarming.

“What a nice, beautiful, inspiring and full of values story Jollibee,” one user said.

Others also congratulated everyone involved for the success of the project.

“Congrats Sigrid Bernardo for a job well done. Gigi de Lana, you’ve made it,” one user said.

“Congrats ate Gigi and Kuya Raphael! And thank you too Jollibee,” another user commented.

Patrons of the brand can avail all of Jollibee’s staple bestsellers featured in the commercial videos in all of its branches nationwide.

These include the crowd favorite Jollibee Yumburger that customers can buy for only P35.00 solo or the Cheesy variation for only P49.00 solo.

Jollibee Studios, meanwhile, previously made headlines for its film commercial “One True Pair” that also served as the reunion project of John Lloyd Cruz-Bea Alonzo.

RELATED: ‘Kayo ang aming Liwanag’: Ben&Ben attributes Spotify, Awit Awards wins to loyal fans