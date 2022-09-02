Your own virtual monitor: Smart glasses let users stream movies, play games on the go

A global technology powerhouse is letting consumers watch movies, play games and work on their documents on the go with a one-of-a-kind accessory — smart glasses.

Lenovo greeted the first of the “-ber” months by launching its latest gadget which lets people have their own virtual monitor through the innovation of the Lenovo Glasses T1.

It is also known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China.

This gadget is compatible with many smartphones, tablets and laptops with full-function USB-C. It can also connect with Lightning Connector-equipped iOS devices via an optional adapter.

The smart glasses allow users to enjoy movies and games with its leading-edge micro-OLED display technology, while its overall low power consumption lets workers read and work on their documents for a long time.

The device is also equipped with swappable nose clips and adjustable temple arms. It supports custom prescription lenses via an in-box attachable frame.

Eric Yu, senior vice president of Lenovo’s Commercial Product Center and SMB Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, said that the innovation is an answer to the growing preference for mobile devices instead of big devices.

“Every day, people all over the world are increasingly shifting to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity,” he said in a release.

“Screen real-estate can be a big bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a portable and private big screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops,” Yu added.