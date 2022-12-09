‘Sarap ng Pasko’: How Jollibee is bringing Christmas cheers to Pinoys

A homegrown fast food chain is bringing the Christmas spirit to Filipinos through its all-out holiday campaign.

Launched last November, Jollibee’s “Sarap ng Pasko” campaign offers its signature food in a bundle, a new tourist attraction and a donation drive for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The long-running fast-food chain released its official campaign video on November 3.

So far, it garnered 21 million views, 15,000 reactions and 547 comments on the platform.

Through a catchy, energetic song, the commercial featured different groups of people enjoying Jollibee’s crowd-favorite meals Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti and Burger Steak in celebrating the holidays.

Dorothy Dee-Ching, VP Marketing of Jollibee Philippines, said that being “all-out” in the brand’s holiday offerings is the goal this year.

“We share in our customers’ excitement and joy to once again have the all-out celebrations that Christmas in the Philippines is known for. We’re very happy to have launched this holistic Christmas campaign to really make this season extra special for every Filipino family,” Dee-Ching said.

Old and new faves on the menu

Jollibee recently announced its limited-time holiday offerings in its stores.

These food items include the following:

Garlic Pepper Beef (P95)

Crisscut Fries (P75)

Choco Crumble Sundae made with KITKAT® (P55)

Jollibee also recently announced the much-anticipated comeback of its Choco Mallow Pie, a sweet pie that is filled with chocolate mallows.

Promo to raise funds

Christmas is, after all, the season of giving.

Jollibee is currently offering a buy-one, gift-one promo to its patrons who will order the brand’s “Family Pans” via its Jollibee App. This initiative will run until December 15.

Proceeds from this promo will go to underprivileged families with the help of the Jollibee Group Foundation and its partners.

A “family pan” is the term used to describe the size of Jollibee’s food bundles that are good enough for a family.

BGC Triangle Drive-Thru Lights

Jollibee’s branch at Triangle Drive in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig is its 1,000th store across the world.

This location, therefore, makes it the perfect place to launch its Christmas-themed drive-thru installation for families and friends to enjoy.

Visitors will be greeted by a large arch with multiple-colored lights at the entrance.

Patrons may enjoy viewing the parols, stained glass-like panels and other pretty Christmas décor in the one-of-a-kind drive-thru attraction.