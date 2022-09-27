Angat Buhay Makati warns public of pink museum satire page sharing ‘malicious’ info

The Makati branch of the Angat Buhay non-government organization warned the public of an account using a similar name as the Museo ng Pag-Asa found to be spreading “malicious” information.

Angat Makati on Sunday said that a Facebook page with the name “Museleo ng Pag-Asa” is not in any way associated with the newly-launched museum.

“Ang Facebook Page po na ito ay walang kinalaman sa Museo ng Pagasa ng Angat Buhay na ang mga posts ay naglalayong magkalat ng mali at malisyosong impormasyon. Please report,” Angat Buhay Makati said, sharing the profile link and screenshot of the account.

Other supporters also raised awareness about the account through Twitter.

“Pls. report. Category: Hate speech,” actor Audie Gemora wrote.

"Pls. report. Category: Hate speech," actor Audie Gemora wrote.

“Museleo ng Pag-Asa” categorizes itself as a page “for satire and entertainment purposes only.”

“Not a source of factual informations (sic),” it said on its page introduction.

Some of its posts include captions thanking Angat Buhay NGO chairperson Leni Robredo “for stopping Super Typhoon Karding” and supposedly saving “millions of Filipinos from the typhoon by blowing it away.”

It also has a post featuring an edited picture of a canned good inside a display with the caption, “The remains of the brave fighters of the New People’s Army are now on public display in the Museleo ng Pag-Asa.”

The post is a reference to constant allegations claiming Robredo has links to communist rebels, which the former vice president denied several times before.

Last April, Robredo stressed that she does not form alliances with anyone using force to further their agenda.

“Hindi ako makikipag-alyansa sa mga ganun or sa mga naniniwala dun. Priority ko ang magtrabaho sa mapayapang paraan para sa dignidad ng bawat tao, ang empowered and responsible exercise of freedoms, at ang fairness,” Robredo said before.

Meanwhile, the page calling itself a “satire” of the Museo ng Pag-Asa has 1,500 likes and 2,300 followers so far.

The legitimate page of the museum carries the name “Museo ng Pag-Asa” with the following profile introduction: “This museum houses the memories of our people’s campaign — the hope, love, and creativity.”

The museum houses paintings, souvenirs and other campaign gifts given to Robredo when she campaigned for president in the 2022 national elections.

Robredo previously said she wanted to build a “pink museum” to put the gifts to “good use.” Others will be auctioned to fund her NGO’s projects.

