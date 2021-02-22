Rundown: Donation drives for Auring-hit Filipinos in Surigao del Sur

Calls for donations were sought online for those who were hit by flooding and onslaught of Tropical Depression “Auring.”

Some Houses in Tandag City in Surigao del Sur were submerged in floodwaters after then tropical storm Auring brought in heavy rainfall last Sunday.

Flooding in Tandag City

Surigao del Sur Gov. Ayec Pimentel shared photos of the storm’s aftermath on Facebook.

The photos showed the spillover of Tandag City River that caused massive flooding across the province.

“The public is advised to coordinate with the local authorities in line with the government-mandated evacuation orders and other emergency instructions,” Pimentel wrote Sunday morning.

Some residents also shared photos of the flooding situation on Twitter using the hashtag #AuringPH.

This is Surigao del Sur atm 😭 WHERE IS THE NEWS COVERAGE????????????? #AuringPH pic.twitter.com/Yp0QI6rxC7 — kristina (@notkristinajao) February 21, 2021

Local media outlets later reported members of the Surigao del Sur Provincial Mobile Force and the Philippine Coast Guard were immediately deployed to conduct rescue operations in Tandag city, particularly in some villages that were only accessible by boats.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin on Monday, the state weather bureau reported that Auring made landfall over Batag Island.

It is now heading towards the Albay-Sorsogon area.

“Moderate to heavy rains over Northern Samar, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Western Visayas, Aurora, Rizal, Samar, northern portion of Eastern Samar and the rest of MIMAROPA,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Donation drives

Some youth organizations, meanwhile, reopened their donation drives and asked for help via social media to provide relief and financial aid to the victims.

The University of the Philippines Mindanao Student Council sought monetary donations on Facebook to be sent to a charity group in Surigao del Sur.

The student council also encouraged others to inform them about any person who may need assistance in the affected area.

“In line with this, the UP Mindanao University Student Council is calling for donations for the displaced families of these communities. We accept monetary donations to be sent to Tabang Surigaonon for the purchasing and distribution of repacked goods,” the post read.

“Moreover, if you need assistance or you know someone who needs it, do not hesitate to contact Nathalia Alawan (09657337937), message this page, or send an email to universitystudentcouncil.upmin@gmail.com,” it added.

Another youth group called Tulong Kabataan Network launched “Tulong Kabataan Online Bayanihan” wherein they opened their channels for social media users to contact and provide help and rescue to victims of Auring.

#RescuePH#AuringPH Tulong Kabataan Online Bayanihan If you know people who are affected by #AuringPH and needs help or rescue, you can send the following details on the comment section: Name

Address

Contact Number

Additional Details Please share this to reach pic.twitter.com/bmMbKYVfFE — Tulong Kabataan Network (@TulongKab) February 21, 2021

A music charity group called On Air: Music for a Cause, meanwhile, initiated a virtual charity concert wherein proceeds will be used to finance relief goods to be distributed to the Auring victims.

“We’re knocking the generous hearts of those who are willing to help the people of Surigao del Sur and those that were affected by the storm. So we invite every one of you to attend our virtual concert for cause and the sake of overcoming this year’s challenges–together on February 27, 2021,” the post read.

“Proceeds will be used to purchase relief goods to be given out to typhoon victims in Tandag, Tago, and other neighboring towns in the Province of Surigao del Sur,” it added.



