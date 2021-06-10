Service crew do TikTok dance challenge to the tune of BTS hits to hype up coming BTS meal

Service crew of a popular fast food chain in the Philippines started a dance challenge using songs of popular Korean group BTS ahead of the arrival of the BTS meal on June 18.

As of writing, the hashtags #mcdocrewdancechallenge and #mcdoipurpleyou have over nine million views on TikTok.

Some BTS fan accounts shared a compilation of these creative and well-choreographed dance videos on Facebook and Twitter.

Fan page Elle Park shared screenshots of these videos on Facebook on Wednesday.

“McDo crews from different McDonald’s branches across the Philippines, joining the McDo Crew Challenge, dancing to BTS songs in preparation to The BTS Meal launch here on Philippines on June 18! This is really nice to watch,” the post read.

Another fan account @sushimonojoonie also urged fans, collectively called ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth), from the Philippines and overseas to support and hype up the Filipino employees.

“McDonald’s employees in Philippines are doing the #Butter Dance challenge! They’re amazing!!!! Please hype them up I-ARMY!” the user said.

“Honestly in Philippine culture we LOVE singing and we love dancing. It’s been awesome seeing the Philippine community dancing to BTS,” the user added.

McDonald’s employees in Philippines are doing the #Butter Dance challenge! They’re amazing!!!! Please hype them up i army! 💜https://t.co/EGomv4f6zg pic.twitter.com/ns6ZlEjtv0 — ⁷🧈 (@sushimonojoonie) June 9, 2021

One fan account also shared a video clip of employees from a branch in Marikina practicing their dance routine.

so i was on my way home when i noticed that mcdo nangka which is just outside our village were doing the #mcdocrewdancechallenge nakakahappy mawitness in person!!! #McDonaldsXBTS #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/fHkOrHoTum — A⁷ (@lagelimolala) June 9, 2021

“So I was on my way home when I noticed that [staff of] Mcdo Nangka which is just outside our village were doing the #mcdocrewdancechallenge nakaka-happy ma-witness in person!” the fan wrote.

McDonald’s employees who showcased their dancing skills came from nearly all outlets within Metro Manila and some provinces such as Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga and Cotabato.

While most of them danced to BTS’ “Butter.” Other crew members from other branches grooved to the medley or remix of the septet’s other chart-toppers such as “Dynamite,” “IDOL,” “Dope,” “Fire,” “Fake Love” and “Boy with Luv.”

Aside from their showmanship, some of the crew’s videos also caught attention for their witty production of a short storyline.

The much-anticipated BTS Meal set to be released in the country this month comprises the following food items:

A 10-piece chicken McNuggets

Medium world-famous fries

Medium Coca-Cola

Sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from the fast food chain’s South Korea franchise

This “meal” had been released since last May 26 in other countries.

RELATED: Filipino fans express excitement over BTS meal through hilarious memes