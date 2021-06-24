‘Mission accomplished ka’: Aquino sisters, relatives bid final farewell to ex-PNoy

Family members and relatives of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III expressed their tributes and farewells online following his passing on Thursday, June 24.

Aquino was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City early in the morning where he also passed away.

In the family’s official statement, Pinky Aquino-Abellada, Noynoy’s sister, later said that his death certificate pronounced him dead at 6:30 a.m. due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

Pinky, who was with their other sisters Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, Victoria Elisa Aquino-Dee and Kris Aquino, read the statement in front of reporters and live-streamed it on social media.

The family also bared that their brother had been “in and out of the hospital” even before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Noynoy however, preferred to keep his health condition in private.

Pinky then thanked the former chief executive’s medical team for protecting his privacy and helping him be comfortable when he was still alive.

She also thanked the public who voted him for president and those who continued to support Noynoy after his term.

“To the 15.2 million who trusted him in 2010 and gave him the biggest tribute that may be given to any Filipino, us sisters will forever thank you,” said Aquino’s sister.

In their farewell message, Pinky told Noynoy to “be happy now” with their parents.

“Mission accomplished ka, Noy, be happy now with Dad and Mom. We love you and we are so blessed to have had the privilege to have had you as our brother we will miss you forever,” she said.

As of writing, there are no details yet regarding the burial and internment of the late chief executive.

Noynoy’s cousins also took to social media to mourn his passing.

Malabon Mayor Antolin “Lenlen” Oreta shared that Noynoy was his karate instructor and “idol” in shooting. Noynoy is known for his gun collection.

“The passing of former President Aquino is truly a heartbreaking loss for me as I look up to him as a big brother who I can approach to for any advice and counsel. He is not only my karate instructor but my idol when it comes to shooting,” Oreta said.

The local executive also recalled some moments he shared with the late president.

“’Di ko makakalimutan ang kanyang mga aral, mga light moments gaya noong siya’y naging Best Man sa aking kasal, at lalo na ang kanyang words of encouragement tuwing may mga challenges tayo na hinaharap,” Oreta said.

“Farewell cousin Noy! Your legacy will forever be in our hearts. You will always be the best Best Man,” he added.

Former senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aguirre Aquino IV also shared that he was heartbroken by the death of his cousin.

“Nadurog ang puso ko sa paglisan ni PNoy sa atin. Sa mga susunod na oras, maraming sasabihin tungkol sakanya, iba totoo, iba hindi. Pero ito ang masasabi ko—lahat ibinigay niya para sa Pilipino. Wala siyang itinira,” the younger Aquino said.

“Ipagdasal natin na mahanap niya ang kapayapaan kasama ang ating Panginoon. Mahal ka namin, PNoy! Maraming salamat at paalam,” he added.

Mahal ka namin, PNoy! Maraming salamat at paalam.

Noynoy’s nephew Jiggy Cruz also took to Instagram to thank his uncle.

View this post on Instagram

The former president’s wake is being held at the Heritage Park in Taguig City.

