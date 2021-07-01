Quarantine eats: Jollibee joins ube cheese craze with new pie

As many Filipinos have been stuck at home and doing experiments in the kitchen, the quarantine has led to the discovery or reinvention of different foods and flavors and ube cheese pandesal is one of those.

Jollibee joined and leveled up the said food trend with its ube cheese pie, released on Thursday, July 1.

The fast food chain’s ube cheese pie offers diverse flavor and texture with the crispy pie crust, filled with a creamy sweet ube and savory cheese that plays into your mouth.

It be bought in solo, three pieces and half dozen at P35, P100 and P199, respectively.

We’re bringing the ube cheese craze back but with a crispy twist! Enjoy sweet & cheesy goodness in our signature crispy pie crust with the NEW Ube Cheese Pie! pic.twitter.com/dw74swGk8z — Bestfriend Jollibee (@Jollibee) July 1, 2021

Some online users cannot help but express their excitement to try the newly released pie.

“Oh my God! Not my favorite things in one,” a Twitter user said.

“Take my money!” another tweeted.

Some Twitter users who have already tried the ube cheese pie shared their reviews.

“Masarap naman yung ube cheese pie ng jabee. Lalo na pag tunaw na tunaw yung quezo,” a Twitter user said.

Ube & Cheese Pie! It’s actually weird but it’s good! Jollibee’s New Product pic.twitter.com/NUuThctLPA — Jason Prats♠️ (@JChrlss) June 29, 2021

Jollibee’s ube cheese pie is available for take-out, drive-thru, or delivery via Jollibee’s app, website, or hotline number, GrabFood, and Foodpanda. —James Patrick Cruz