Fans blame nearly 7 hours-long coronation night for Miss World PH Tracy Maureen Perez’s fall

Newly crowned Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez stumbled on the floor twice during the coronation night which took more than six hours to finish.

In the livestream of the event on October 3, it was shown that Perez fell before and after the announcement of winners.

Based on updates reported online, the coronation night commenced at 7 p.m. where the 44 candidates were introduced.

It was only around 12 a.m. on October 4 when the final top 15 candidates for the question-and-answer portion were announced.

Perez and other beauty queens were finally announced as winners and crowned at nearly 1:30 a.m.

The lengthy program also earned the ire of some social media users who expressed their frustration in witty posts, memes and gifs.

What caught the most attention online, however, was when Perez fell on the floor during the competition.

Some social media users managed to save and share copies of the clips of Perez falling off the stairs and while standing on stage.

They perceived that Perez, who was Cebu City’s representative, and the other candidates must be too exhausted already for the drawn-out program.

They criticized the organizers and producers for it.

“This is not a JOKE. Our #MissWorldPhilippines2021 Tracy fell twice: first, prior the announcement; second, while taking her walk after being crown. PAGOD siya/sila. I hope the organization think of the welfare of the ladies than having ‘World-Class’ production,” one Twitter user said.

“To the organizers of #MWP2021 please be considerate next time to have an elimination so that candidates won’t stand for almost 7 hours. Kaloka,” another Twiter user wrote.

“Pagod na talaga si Miss World PH niyo (sad emoji) Dalawang beses na sya nahulog sa stage (sad emoji) #MissWorldPhilippines2021 #MWP2021,” another online user commented.

Perez is set to compete for the 70th edition of the Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico in December.

The rest of the beauty queens who won on Sunday night are:

Miss Eco Philippines : Kathleen Paton

: Kathleen Paton Miss Eco Teen Philippines : Tatyana Austria

: Tatyana Austria Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas : Emmanuelle Vera

: Emmanuelle Vera Miss Tourism Philippines : Trisha Martinez

: Trisha Martinez Miss Environment Philippines : Michelle Arceo

: Michelle Arceo Miss Multinational Philippines : Shaila Robertera

: Shaila Robertera Miss Supranational Philippines: Dindi Pajares

The Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night was postponed five times due to the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic. It was staged at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center Hall A.