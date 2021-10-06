Fans pitch these actresses for ‘Darna’ series remake’s Valentina role

Who will be the next Valentina?

Fans of superheroine series “Darna” suggested names of actresses fit to play the titular character’s nemesis after ABS-CBN unveiled the cast members of the upcoming show under Chito Roño‘s direction.

The Kapamilya Network on Tuesday introduced Zaijan Jaranilla and Joshua Garcia as part of the main cast who will join lead actress Jane de Leon in the television adaptation titled “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”

Zaijan will play Ricardo Custodio or Ding, who is Darna’s younger brother and sidekick.

Joshua, meanwhile, will portray the male lead of the series through the character of Brian Samonte Robles, a police officer.

Acclaimed actress Iza Calzado will portray the “first Darna” who is Leonor Custodio, a “prime warrior” from Planet Marte and the mother of Ding and Narda, Darna’s human alter-ego.

Other cast members include Gerard Acao, Tart Carlos, Marvin Yap, Zeppie Borromeo, Yogo Singh, LA Santos, Young JV, Joj Agpangan, Levi Ignacio, Simon Ibarra, Richard Quan, Rio Locsin, Kiko Estrada, and Mark Manicad.

Mark’s character was described as the “right hand of Regina/Valentina.”

Regina is the alter-ego of the series’ supervillain.

The network also announced that Avel Sunpongco will be the second director.

However, it has yet to introduce the actress who will play Valentina.

The series will start taping in November.

Some Filipinos commented the names of their own bets for the villainess role following the cast reveal.

“Ivana Alawi,” a Twitter user said.

“Sofia Andres is best Valentina,” another online user commented.

“I hope Lovi Poe would play Valentina, pero mas action-packed style kind of new Valentine,” a different Filipino tweeted, referring to the newly-transferred 32-year-old actress.

“Give Valentina to Janine and she will outshine the lead a thousand times—she is already, actually,” a Facebook user claimed, referring to another transferee, Janine Gutierrez.

“I nominate Julia Barretto as Valentina,” another Facebook user commented.

The Facebook pages of ABS CBN Integrated News & Current Affairs and CinemaBravo on Wednesday posted online polls asking the public which actress they want to play the role of Valentina.

Dimples Romana, Jessy Mendiola, Heaven Peralejo, Julia and Lovie are among the actresses recommended by fans in the comments section.

ABS-CBN obtained the rights to “Darna” in 2013 when it signed a partnership with the Ravelo estate that included 12 more titles or characters created by the “King of Philippine Komiks.”

Based on the comics, “Darna” tells the story of Narda who transforms into superheroine Darna when she swallows a tiny meteorite and shouts the name of the extraterrestrial warrior.

She stands up for those who cannot defend themselves and fights common criminals, as well as greater forces of evil.