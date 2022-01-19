PSA: Quezon City offers free teleconsultation services for sick pet cats, dogs

A city in Metro Manila is now offering free teleconsultation for sick pet dogs and cats of their residents.

The Quezon City government invited fur-parents to contact its veterinary department to schedule an appointment to avail the free consultation service.

“MAGANDANG BALITA QCitizens!” it said.

“May libreng Tele-Konsulta ang Quezon City Veterinary Department para sa mga may alagang aso’t pusa na may karamdaman,” it added.

The post further provided the following details:

“Magpadala lamang ng mensahe sa Quezon City Veterinary Department Facebook page o tumawag sa 9884242 loc 8036, Lunes hanggang Biyernes 8:00 AM – 3:00PM para sa inyong mga katanungan,” it said.

The new service for pets received positive reactions on Facebook.

It earned 2,700 reactions where 1,400 of which were likes and 1,200 were heart emojis.

The post also garnered 1,300 shares on the platform.

Some social media users also called on the city government to provide free spaying and neutering services for stray animals.

“Gusto namin libreng kapon sa mga pusa. Dami galang pusa. Sana yan ang susunod na gawin niyo,” a Facebook user said.

“Sana po may program na may spay at neuter ng mga pets, minimum fee to pay at by schedule po para di na magtambak mga aso at pusa sa mga kalsada,” another online user commented.

Quezon City has its own adoption center where homeless cats and dogs are rescued, rehabilitated and put up for adoption.

It was established in November 2021 as part of its Animal Welfare and Rehabilitation Program.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society previously encouraged the public to spay or neuter their pets to prevent animals from unwanted pregnancies and reduce their risks for illnesses.

