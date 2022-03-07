Photoshoot? Tragic love story? Online buzz about Baguio PIO’s post on lost wedding ring

Quips and praises flooded the Facebook page of Baguio City‘s public information office after it posted that it is looking for the owner of a wedding ring that was temporarily turned over to them.

The page said that the gold ring, with a stud embedded in its center, was found “outside Recoletos and Coyeesan” by Jose Gacusan Bautista.

“Pls. claim at the PIO Office 2nd Floor City Hall. Claimant must be able to tell the date and name engraved on the ring,” it announced on Monday. PIO stands for public information office.

The information office also shared close-up shots of the wedding ring from different angles.

The lost-and-found announcement earned quips from some Filipinos who rarely see such posts from PIOs.

“Baka kay Doc. Jill ‘yan at kay David Ilustre,” a Facebook user commented with laughing-with-tears emojis.

Jill and David are characters in the local adaptation of the hit BBC series “Doctor Foster” under the title “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

“(Baka) tinapon na, ayaw na ng (may-ari kasi) iniwan..” another Facebook user commented on the post.

“Kudos sa staff ng PIO, magagaling (talaga pati) sa photography,” a different Filipino said, noticing how the wedding ring was given attention to in the pictures.

“May experience sa wedding photography ang PIO,” another Filipino likewise commented.

“Kung ayaw mo na, ‘wag mo namang itapon iyong wedding ring niyo. Pwede mo namang isangla,” wrote a different Facebook user.

Wedding rings symbolize that two persons are married to each other. It is worn by the couple after exchanging vows during the marriage ceremony.

There are varying designs but the name of one’s spouse and their wedding date are usually embedded on it.