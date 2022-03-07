‘Nakakaloka’: Antoinette Jadaone gushes over Manila Luzon’s tweet on ‘Drag Den Philippines’

Filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone was on cloud nine after “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queen Manila Luzon praised the production of a reality show she has been working on.

Manila is the host of “Drag Den Philippines,” the first drag queen competition in the country.

The reality show was first announced in July 2021. No official release date was announced so far.

Manila recently teased her fans sharing that the producers have already shown her the first episode.

She expressed how hyped and excited she was after seeing it.

“Production just showed me the first episode of @dragdenph – my new reality drag show in the Philippines and NAKAKALOKA it’s so new and different! I cannot wait for everyone to see my Filipina Queens!” Manila said.

“I don’t know when exactly it airs yet but it’s coming soon! (Crown and shoe emojis) Follow @dragdenph for all the updates,” she added.

This tweet reached Jadaone.

The award-winning filmmaker couldn’t help but get delighted by Manila’s recognition of their work.

“Been working on the pilot of @dragdenph for months and to see this for our drag lord @manilaluzon is NAKAKALOKA! It’s finally come alive nung nakulayan at nalapatan na ng musika!” Jadaone said.

She also praised the drag queens and the rest of the team who worked with her on the show.

“Ang galing ng kweens. Ang bongga talaga ng prod ni Digo at ilaw ni Mycko! Congrats @iamrodafrog! Nakakaproud,” Jadaone said.

Project 8 corner San Joaquin Projects, one of the producers of “Drag Den Philippines,” also reacted to Manila’s tweet.

“KENAT WAIT to show ‘Drag Den Philippines’ and Pinoy drag to the world. Proud of our kweens and Pinoy talent! See u soon mga accla,” it said.

The upcoming series’ co-producer is Cornerstone Studios. The series is directed by Rod Singh, the director of award-winning 2018 film “Mamu: And a Mother too.”

Manila gained fame for her memorable performances and moments in the American Emmy Award-winning show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

She guested in the program for three seasons.

In 2019, she was touted as among “America’s most powerful drag queens” by Vulture Magazine.

Aside from hosting “Drag Den,” Manila is also set to launch her own online class in partnership with Nas Academy.

The class called “Manila’s School of Drag” is set to open on March 23.

