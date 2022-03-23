Spotted: Guanzon owns ‘Queen of Bardagulan’ tag on Facebook bio

“Queen of Bardalugan.”

A Reddit user noticed that the Facebook page description of retired Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon was edited to reflect the tag that online Filipinos give her.

“UPDATED FB bio of Rowena Guanzon,” the Redditor said on Tuesday with an accompanying screenshot of Guanzon’s page description. It currently reads:

Former Comelec Commissioner and currently the Queen of Bardagulan

Vote P3PWD Partylist #54

The post has been upvoted for 99%.

The update amused some of her supporters on the Philippine subreddit who confirmed the tag.

“Ahahaha we stan the patron saint of clapback, queen of bardagulan!” a Redditor commented.

“Hail to the Queen of Bardagulan. Burner of the trolls,” another Redditor said.

“She owned it na,” a different user commented.

A lifestyle-oriented website notes that “bardagulan” comes from “bardagol” which is used to refer to a big person, “presumably of the perfect size to bully people around.”

Meanwhile, Esquire Philippines defines “bardagulan” as a loose translation of “sh*tposting or a situation where social media users pretty much shoot the breeze and air their thoughts, often in a sarcastic or mocking tone, about a specific topic.”

The term is usually seen on Twitter, where users refer to debates or people exchanging a series of arguments as “bardahan” or “bardagulan.”

Following her retirement, Guanzon has been posting quips and making her supporters laugh with her social media posts that some perceived to “throw shade” to some people.

“Shade” is defined as “a subtle, sneering expression of contempt for or disgust with someone.”

Last Monday, Guanzon responded to critics who are making an issue over Ariana Grande’s Instagram post. The pop singer posted two videos of the “PasigLaban Para sa Tropa” rally which featured supporters of the Leni-Kiko tandem singing her song, “Break Free.’

“Pati ba naman pagpost ni Ariana Grande sa IG ginagawan nila ng issue, Katy Perry paki-post naman daw ‘yung Roar cover ni Celestine,” she wrote on her Facebook page, referencing Toni Gonzaga’s rendition of “Roar” at a “UniTeam” rally in Mandaluyong City.

Guanzon also wrote the following in her post’s comment section:

“Same lang din naman with Catherine, nak (sneezing face emoji).”

“David Guetta, @sia Titanium sabay sabay cover.”

Catherine is Alex Gonzaga’s real name. Meanwhile, Toni also sang “Titanium” at a Laguna “UniTeam” rally before, where she famously invited supporters to sing with her.

Guanzon also shared a video of her crooning “Wonderful Tonight” but towards the end, she replaced the lyrics with “roar, roar, roar,” another reference to Toni’s rendition.

“Roar roar roar ‘yung dulo,” she commented.