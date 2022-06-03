Nica del Rosario releases extended version of ‘Rosas’

“Ang liwanag sa puso’y ‘di pasisiil.”

Singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario released a longer version of her popular presidential campaign song for Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday.

The artist announced the release of “Rosas (Extended Version)” on her Facebook page with the following caption:

“Ang liwanag sa puso’y di pasisiil (beating heart emoji). Maraming salamat po sa patuloy na pag suporta! Rosas Extended Version out na po bukas 06/03/2022 (folding hands emoji).”

Nica also added the hashtag “#SupportOPM” to her post. OPM is an abbreviation for Original Pilipino Music.

The extended version is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Deezer.

Nica’s post has earned 10,000 likes and “love” reactions and over 330 comments so far.

Among those who commented are former senatorial bet Neri Colmenares and former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

“We love you Nica,” Guanzon wrote with emojis of a pleading face and beating hearts. Her comment has gained 1,500 likes and reactions.

“Thank you Nica. Padayon!” Colmenares commented with a pink flower emoji.

The extended version of “Rosas” is five minutes and 16 seconds long.

Meanwhile, the original one is four minutes and 33 seconds long.

“Rosas” is an anthem of the presidential campaign of Robredo who ran with Sen. Kiko Pangilinan as her vice president in the 2022 elections. It was sung by Nica and Gab Pangilinan, the lawmaker’s niece.

They previously released another version of it with a new verse and new chorus.

The song was written from Robredo’s perspective and is about committing to making Filipinos proud of their country.

Its title is inspired by her campaign color, which is pink.

Last May, a dance remix of the song was heard in an Ortigas bar.

“Rosas” landed on Billboard Philippines’ chart for two weeks straight in the same month.

According to Nica, music is a “good platform to make your stand be heard.”

“I don’t believe in forcing people or shaming people into making a stand, but I’ve always believed or valued letting my beliefs be heard or standing up for what I believe in, and the best way I could do that is through what I create which is music,” she said before.