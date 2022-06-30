VP Leni to Atty Leni: Changes spotted on Robredo’s Facebook page as she ends term

From VP Leni to Atty. Leni

Former vice president Leni Robredo has removed her title on her Facebook page after serving as a public official for six years.

The change happened at exactly noon on June 30, the end of her term as the second-highest public official in the land. It also marks her return as a private citizen.

Robredo’s page, created in October 2012, was initially called “Atty. Leni Gerona Robredo.”

It was changed to “Leni Robredo” in October 2015, after she filed her candidacy for vice president under the Liberal Party in the 2016 elections.

By July 2017, her Facebook page name was changed to “VP Leni Robredo,” a month after being sworn into office as the country’s 14th vice president.

It was then changed to “Atty. Leni Robredo” on June 30, 2022, as she ended her term.

Her profile picture was also changed back to an old image.

Before, the image featured Robredo in a fuschia-colored blazer, her signature campaign color in the 2022 presidential elections. It was uploaded last April, a month before the polls.

Her page’s cover photo also changed from a campaign banner to an old picture of her visiting communities. It was accompanied by the logo and official colors of her Angat Buhay program.

Post-politics, Robredo plans to work again as an alternative lawyer to legal group Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panlegal (SALIGAN).

She will also spearhead the Angat Buhay NGO (non-government organization).

Robredo will launch this NGO on July 1, which she said aims to become the largest volunteer network in the country.

Its official social media accounts were unveiled to the public last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Angat Buhay NGO comes from her initiative to continue the anti-poverty programs she has spearheaded as a vice president.

Robredo said that the organization will focus on helping the poor and marginalized, regardless of political color.