All praises for artist Justin Besana after release of teaser poster for ‘Darna’ series

Eyes were tuned to the artist behind the teaser poster of ABS-CBN’s upcoming series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” released on Wednesday, filled with what Filipinos claim were “easter eggs.”

The broadcasting giant uploaded the poster in anticipation of the release of the trailer on Thursday at its flagship national newscast “TV Patrol.”

“Masisilayan mo na siya!” the network said in its caption.

The television adaptation features Jane de Leon as the lead, while Janella Salvador will be her archnemesis Valentina.

It would also feature Joshua Garcia, Zaijian Jaranilla, Iza Calzado and Mark Manicad.

The project comes three years after Jane was announced to portray the iconic superheroine in the modern-day retelling, highlighting the character’s plight and her heroic battles to help those in need.

Meanwhile, the teaser poster appeared plain but a closer look reveals several embededd details, as noticed by social media users.

“Haha saw this poster sa FB. And akala ko wala lang kasi sirang building lang, ganon. Tapos sa Darna pala and chineck ko details, ang galingggggg galing T_T,” a Twitter user said.

“CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS HOLLYWOOD-CALIBER POSTER??? ABS-CBN ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS???? THE DARNA SILHOUETTE!??? THE SNAKE FORESHADOWING VALENTINA??!!? THE RUINS RESEMBLING DARNA’S HEADDRESS?!?! OH MY GOD WE’RE GONNA BE TUNED IN I FEAR,” another online user exclaimed.

“#Darna is happening. The poster is exquisite! Valentina at the bottom, Darna’s silhouette… the battle aftermath. Wow!” a different Filipino commented.

The poster shows Darna’s silhouette flying toward the sky, a serpent slithering below (which is associated with Valentina), and a collapsed building forming the shape of her distinct winged emblem.

Others turned their attention to the poster maker who has created other promotional materials for the network—Justin Besana.

“The poster created by Justin Besana for ABS-CBN’s Darna (directed by Chito Roño) is one of several Pinoy series with the most eye-catchy designs, from the easter eggs to the details,” a Twitter account said.

“Let’s appreciate Justine Besana doing god’s work for lately ABS-CBN shows’ posters,” it added.

Facebook page “The Kapamilya World” also shared the same posters, which were for “Flower of Evil,” “Love in 40 Days” and “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Last January, the poster of “The Broken Marriage Vow” earned buzz among Filipinos who thought that it gave them vibes different from a typical drama series.

Most claimed that it reminded them of posters of foreign movies and series such as “Orphan,” “Split,” “Glass” and “Black Mirror.”

Besana has also designed posters for restored and remastered movies released by the ABS-CBN Film Restoration group such as “Karnal,” “Kung Mangarap Ka’t Magising,” and “Misteryo Sa Tuwa.”

He previously said that a great movie poster is the marriage of its story, a marketing directive, and art.

“It’s always a collaborative process between the storytellers, the marketing team, and me, the poster artist,” Besana said in an interview.

“Communication between the team is important so we can come up with an effective movie poster,” he added.

Besana also said that it is “imperative” for him to know the story of the material prior to making the poster.

“What’s the most comprehensive reference material than the movie itself? Watching the movie or reading the script jumpstarts my creative process. These enable me to develop visual solutions that would match the film’s marketing strategies,” he shared.

The artist is an advertising graduate who used to freelance before he was absorbed in the network.