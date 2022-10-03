‘All-time fave’: Jollibee patrons nostalgic over return of Garlic Pepper Beef

The country’s largest food chain brand is bringing back the well-loved rice meal, Garlic Pepper Beef as Filipinos gear up for the Christmas season.

The popular meal of Jollibee comes with tasty beef slices, flavorful pepper gravy, and toasted garlic bits served with steamed rice.

It is available in Metro Manila starting Monday, October 3; October 10 for the rest of Luzon and October 31 in Visayas and Mindanao.

It can be ordered for P95 solo and P120 for the value meal.

“We’re really excited to bring back a fan-favorite, the Garlic Pepper Beef, in time for the holidays. The timing can’t be more perfect, as we all know that Pinoys love to make Christmas season special. Fans can enjoy Garlic Pepper Beef as a special treat to make their everyday more exciting,” Pam Reyes, assistant vice president for Jollibee marketing said.

The fast food chain also announced the Garlic Pepper Beef’s comeback on its social media accounts. The announcement bore a Christmas-themed design.



This made Jollibee fans excited and nostalgic, with some saying the rice meal is their “all-time favorite.”

“My favorite izzz baaaack yowwww!!!!!” a Facebook user said.

Some remembered when they used to eat the meal.

“College days ko tong food na to,” an online user said.

Others were just thankful that the fast food chain brought back the rice meal.

“Wowww!!! Thank you JB super namiss ko yan!” a Pinoy said.

“Its baaaaaackkk!!!!! Thank you sa pa birthday gift mo sakin jollibee! I miss this!” another commented.

“This makes me so happy omg!!!” a Facebook user wrote with crying and heart emojis.

Some Filipinos also called on the fast food chain to retain the rice meal on their menu.

“Wag niyo na tanggalin sa menu yan ah,” a Pinoy wrote.