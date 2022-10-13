Viñas DeLuxe dons ‘Sagalamazon’ prize from Rajo Laurel for ‘Drag Race PH’ finale viewing party

Drag queen Viñas DeLuxe on Wednesday debuted the gown designed for her by Rajo Laurel.

She flaunted the orange floral gown during her entrance walk for the “Drag Race Philippines” finale viewing party.

Asked more about her look, Viñas revealed that it is the prize she earned from the second episode of the Philippine reality competition.

She won the gown after nailing the maxi challenge called “Sagalamazon” where the drag queens were asked to create a runway look and design an arc inspired by the Flores de Mayo Festival.

For her runway look, Viñas wore a flamingo meets Las Vegas show girl outfit made of leaves and embellished with flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viñas DeLuxe (@vinasdeluxe)



During her walk, Viñas also fell but she managed to stand up again and continue her performance flawlessly while injecting humor.

Her look and performance captured the eyes of the judges who later declared her the winner for that week and earned her the first Ru Badge.

Fashion designer was among the guest judges who were wowed by Viñas’ concept for the design challenge.

For this challenge, Viñas won P80,000 and custom couture gown courtesy of Rajo.

During the finale viewing party, she also shared this when asked about her outfit.

“Bulaklak… Ito po yung napanalunan ko kay Sir Rajo Laurel. And alam niyo pala ang nabanggit niya sa’kin wala dapat prize na gown. Sadyang natuwa lang siya sa runway kaya biglang sabi niya ‘sige magbibigay ako ng gown,'” Viñas said.

“Thank you po, sir Rajo,” she added.

The drag queen also shared the custom gown on Instagram where Rajo commented several heart emojis.

“Wearing my @rajolaurel couture kineso!!! Thank you so much sir!!” Viñas wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viñas DeLuxe (@vinasdeluxe)



Viñas was among the 12 drag queens who competed in the country’s first ever “Drag Race” competition or the Philippine edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The show was concluded on Wednesday with a finale viewing party.

READ: Meet the 12 Queens of ‘Drag Race Philippines’

This edition was won by Viñas’ fellow “Divine” sister, Precious Paula Nicole, the country’s first Drag Race Superstar.

RELATED: Throwback: Highlights of Precious Paula Nicole’s ‘Drag Race Philippines’ journey