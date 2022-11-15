‘KitKat burger steak’: Netizens suggest unusual Jollibee meal pairing with new Choco Crumble Sundae

From chicken with chocolate to chocolate-flavored gravy, weird food combinations were suggested under a fast food chain’s post about new ice cream offering.

Jollibee on November 15 unveiled its new product, the Chocolate Crumble Sundae made with KitKat, to its customers via social media.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving! Indulge in the NEW Jollibee Choco Crumble Sundae made with KITKAT! Sarap ng Pasko with every delightful, creamy, and chunky bite!” the post reads.

“Order now through JollibeeDelivery.com, Jollibee Delivery App, #87000, GrabFood, or foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru, Take Out, and Dine-In,” it added.

Jollibee’s Choco Crumble Sundae costs P55 each. Price, however, still varies.

The homegrown brand has teased this product collaboration with KitKat, a popular chocolate bar, in a previous post.

The graphic showed the Jollibee mascot’s hand in a thumbs-up gesture and a glimpse of the KitKat logo.

To further hype it up, the caption reads: “A delightful & indulgent treat is unwrapping soon.”

This left its patrons and other curious Filipinos speculating about what food or beverage this collaboration could be.

When Jollibee finally unveiled it, it received mixed reactions on social media. The post itself garnered 10,000 reactions, 3,200 comments and 5,000 shares on the platform.

Some Filipinos expressed excitement to try Jollibee’s new dessert in the comments section.

“Looks yummy!” one Facebook user said.

“Masyado mong ginalingan Jollibee!” another online user commented.

“Heading to Jollibee right now,” another Facebook user said.

Some users, however, poked fun at the ice cream offering.

In jest, they shared unusual food combinations to pair with chocolate that they thought the collaboration will offer.

“Bakit hindi sa jolly hotdog yung pa-Kitkat surprise?” one user joked..

“Ay sayang, kala namin spaghetti with Kitkat sauce,” another user commented in jest.

“Pass. Akala namin Ultimate Kitkat Burgersteak,” another user jokingly said.

Filipino artist Sskait also released a hilarious comic strip that showed a scenario where Jollibee offered Hetty a new meal combination, KitKat chocolate spaghetti with dinuguan.