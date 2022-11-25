Roosevelt to reopen?’ LRMC hinted a North station reopening via ‘mariTRENs’ comic strip

Is Roosevelt station reopening soon?

Several commuters ran speculations about the train station that the Light Rail Manila Corporation hinted will be reopened soon.

LRMC is a private entity that operates and runs the maintenance of the LRT line 1.

In a post on November 24, the LRMC Facebook page uploaded a witty comic strip graphic of three trains that seemed to represent LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3.

“At nag-usap na nga ang mga mariTRENs. Gagalawin na namin ang baso, mga ka-riles! May muling magbubukas sa LRT-1,” it said with the hashtag #soon.

In the graphic, the train character that represented the LRT-1 mentioned that this station is located north of Manila.

“Ito na nga…malapit na malapit na daw tayo makagala ulit sa dating meet-up location natin sa north!” it said.

The post soon gained some buzz on the platform. So far, it garnered 1,000 reactions, 268 comments and 393 shares.

In the comments section, several Filipinos hoped that the LRMC is referring to Roosevelt station.

“Roosevelt sanaa, napapagod nako mag bus papuntang Balintawak,” one user said.

“Miss na namin Roosevelt station! OMG makakagala na din pamanila ulit sawakas or kung saan man ng mabilis byahe!!! Woot woot,” another user commented.

“Roosevelt,” the Facebook group page Commuters of Metro Manila said.

Other online users, meanwhile, gave suggestions on how the LRMC could improve the LRT operations.

“Aircon ayusin napakainit grabe,” a Facebook user said.

“Please extend niyo naman yung time kahit matagal yung dating ng tren basta operational. Kawawa mga tao di afford Grab, taxi at pagakyat baba sa matataas na hagdan. Tapos yung mga walang carousel station like Shaw at Boni,” one user said.

The Roosevelt station is situated near Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City.

It was temporarily closed in September 2020 to make way for the construction of the Common Station, a government project that will connect all the lines of LRT-1, MRT-3 and MRT-7.

The Common Station will also be known as the Unified Grand Central Station (UGCS).

Since Sept. 5, 2020, commuters can only make trips from Balintawak to Baclaran stations and vice versa.

As of writing, there is still no update on when the UGCS will be operational to the public.