Why Tinder users prefer to match with individuals living in Quezon City

Online dating app Tinder recently revealed that users prefer matching with individuals living in Quezon City.

The city was named a “top local passport destination” or the top dating hotspot.

This was determined through Tinder’s Passport feature wherein users “can search by city or drop a pin on the map and begin liking, matching and chatting others in the destination of their choice.” This feature is only available to Tinder subscribers.

Meanwhile, following Quezon City’s ranking as a top dating hotspot, some social media users speculated on the reason why people prefer to match with those living in Quezon City.

A Facebook user said that people prefer Quezon City residents because they are good-looking and kind people.

Others argued that the city just has a large population.

“Madami lang nakatira sa QC,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Madami lang talagang user guys sa quezon city (guys na gumagamit ng apps or pwede rin user talaga)” a social media user said.

Aside from its population, a social media user also claimed that Quezon City has the most number of single people.

Based on a 2019 GMA news report, the highest number of single population in Metro Manila can be found in Quezon City. It is estimated that there are around 1.1 million people who do not have a partner in the city.

Some said that aside from finding a date, the city is also ideal for business.

“Same, maganda kasing mag-business sa Quezon City kasi malaki,” a Facebook user said.

Some online users said that the accessibility to transport systems and accommodations in the area could also be a factor. Others find the city nearer to northern provinces.

“Nasa QC kasi lahat ng train, bus, jeep, more accommodation choices, more price point choices and cleaner air,” a social media user said.

“Sus paano kasi hanggang SM North lang ang halfway meeting ng mga taga-Bulacan,” an online user wrote.

A Facebook user has a more technical assumption on why Quezon City ranked first in the “top local passport destination.”

“Ang default GPS location ng phones ay Quezon City,” an online user wrote.

Aside from Quezon City, the following cities were also included among the top dating hotspots in the Philippines:

Cebu City

Baguio

Davao

Dasmariñas

Taguig

San Pedro

Iloilo

Bacolod City

Olongapo

According to Tinder, the full Year In Swipe 2022 report will be available in the Philippines this December.