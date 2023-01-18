Food cart business stands by service workers amid viral cake icing-smearing video

“Magrespetuhan tayo.”

A food cart business stood by service workers after a video of a vlogger-actress smearing a server’s forehead with cake icing went viral.

Ate Rica’s Bacsilog, a food chain popular among students and young professionals for its affordable “silog” meals, commented on the issue involving Alex Gonzaga during her advanced birthday party last January 15.

The vlogger previously drew flak for smearing a server’s forehead with cake icing when it was being held for her to blow the candles.

Many personalities called for her to treat service workers with respect, while a digital content company parodied the incident in a video.

READ: ‘Respect service workers’: Reactions to viral cake icing-smearing vid of Alex Gonzaga | ‘Magtropa po tayo?’: Parody video of Alex Gonzaga birthday issue gains buzz online

ALSO READ: Critics asked to be mindful of slurs used vs Alex Gonzaga after flak over icing-smearing

Alex’s camp has since issued a statement about the matter through entertainment reporter Peter Ledesma, who also acts as their family’s “longtime publicist friend.”

According to him, the server in the video, Allan, is “a friend of Mommy Pinty Gonzaga and Soriano family.”

The Soriano family includes Paul Soriano, Toni Gonzaga’s husband who is the presidential adviser on creative communications.

Peter said that Allan is a waiter at the Florabelo Resto and Catering Service in Valle Verde, Pasig.

“Kaya majority of the event of Gonzaga and Soriano family ay sila ang kinukuha ni Mommy Pinty na mag-cater ng food and beverages. At itong si Allan ay laging kabiruan na Mommy Pinty and Alex at ito ang parating nagse-serve sa kanila,” he wrote.

“Kaya tuwing nagkikita ay binabati agad ni Allan ang mag-mommy, magiliw ito sa kanila. Hindi naman magagawa ni Alex, ang magbiro at magpunas ng cake, kung hindi sila magkakilala ng said waiter na sanay na sa pagiging mapagbiro at kikay ni Alex,” Ledesma added.

He also denied claims of Alex being “drunk” at that moment.

Meanwhile, Ate Rica’s Bacsilog on Tuesday stood by service workers amid the incident.

“Dignidad. Respeto. Madali maging TAO. Pero mahirap para sa iba

ang magpakaTAO,” it said.

“We stand by the waiters, food handlers, riders, service crew and other service frontliners. Mabuhay kayo! Humor has its limits. Magrespetuhan tayo,” the food business continued.

The Facebook post was admired by some Pinoys in the comments section.

“What a powerful ad!” a Facebook user wrote with a raised hands emoji.

Another Filipino commented with a GIF which featured the words: “100 REAL TALK.”

“Agree,” said a different Facebook user.

Ate Rica’s Bacsilog is famous for its signature dish, the bacsilog, which consists of fried bacon, freshly cooked rice and a fried egg topped with special cheese sauce and seasoning.

Other items on its menu are the tapsilog (beef jerky with rice and fried egg), tocilog (sweet fried pork with rice and fried egg) and hotsilog (hotdog with rice and fried egg), among others.