‘Legal dito ang maglagay ng pintura’: Guanzon asks Alex Gonzaga to join city festival

Retired Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon invited a vlogger-actress to attend her province’s festival where people paint their faces as the latter deals with a cake icing-smearing issue.

The P3PWD party-list group nominee on Wednesday shared a screengrab of an announcement of Cadiz City‘s upcoming Dinagsa Festival and wrote:

“Alex Gonzaga, you are invited to my home city Cadiz, fiesta LAMHITANAY. Legal dito ang maglagay ng pintura sa mukha ng iba. Dali na, ‘di kay sadya di dai. Tapat ka gid sa akon. (lagot ka),” Guanzon tweeted.

Alex Gonzaga you are invited to my home city Cadiz fiesta ,LAMHITANAY . Legal dito ang mag lagay ng pintura sa mukha ng iba. Dali na di kay sadya di dai. Tapat ka gid sa akon. ( lagot ka) pic.twitter.com/2oHSOF7l0F — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) January 17, 2023

She shared a picture from a past event in another tweet as an example.

“Join ka na Alex Gonzaga, Lamhitanay sa Cadiz! Eto, preview pic. For [you], we have special extra paint. [Hindi] icing on the cake #bastos #matapobre,” Guazon wrote.

Join ka na Alex Gonzaga , Lamhitanay sa Cadiz ! Eto preview pic . For u we have special extra paint . Hinding icing on the cake #bastos #matapobre pic.twitter.com/4ErgFZf5xy — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) January 18, 2023

The colorful Dinagsa Festival is celebrated every last week of January in honor of Cadiz City’s patron saint, Señor Sto. Niño de Cadiz.

The week-long revelry originated in the famous “Ati-Atihan” celebrated in different towns of Aklan.

Dinagsa’s highlight is the “ati” where street dance devotees express their faith in their patron saint.

The festivities also include cultural shows, a showcase of the city’s agricultural produce, live bands and a street dancing competition.

Locals and visitors also have the opportunity to smear each other’s faces with paint through the “Lamhitanay,” also considered a festival highlight.

This year’s Lamhitanay will be on January 29, Sunday.

The issue

Alex previously drew flak for gleefully smearing a worker’s forehead with cake icing during her 35th advanced birthday party last Sunday.

The worker had to turn his head away while the rest of the crowd cheered after the vlogger blew out her candles.

Many personalities called for Alex to treat service workers with respect following the incident. A digital content company also created a parody of the moment on Facebook.

Peter Ledesma, her family’s “longtime publicist friend,” said that the server, Allan, is “a friend of Mommy Pinty Gonzaga and Soriano family.”

The Soriano family includes Paul Soriano, Toni Gonzaga’s husband who is the presidential adviser on creative communications.

“At itong si Allan ay laging kabiruan na Mommy Pinty and Alex at ito ang parating nagse-serve sa kanila,” Ledesma said in a statement.

“Kaya tuwing nagkikita ay binabati agad ni Allan ang mag-mommy, magiliw ito sa kanila. Hindi naman magagawa ni Alex, ang magbiro at magpunas ng cake, kung hindi sila magkakilala ng said waiter na sanay na sa pagiging mapagbiro at kikay ni Alex,” he added.