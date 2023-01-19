Old videos of celebs talking about respect go viral amid Alex Gonzaga cake-smearing issue

Old clips of personalities talking about respecting other people resurfaced on Twitter following the buzz on a vlogger-actress’ cake-smearing video.

These were Angelica Panganiban‘s speech after receiving the Star Magic Loyalty Award, Heart Evangelista‘s vlog entry debunking rumors about her and “Pinoy Big Brother: Season 2” housemate Beatriz Saw confronting Maricris Dizon.

A Twitter user on Wednesday shared a portion of Angelica’s speech where she advised newcomers in the showbiz industry during ABS-CBN’s Star Magical Christmas Ball on Nov. 27, 2022.

“And alam niyo, ang pinaka-success talaga — kailangan niyong makinig lahat — kasi, kailangan niyong maging mabait sa lahat ng katrabaho niyo. Sa lahat ng staff, ng crew, ng utility, lahat ng ‘yon, magiging boss niyo one day. Maniwala kayo sa’kin,” she said.

“Lahat ng PA [production assistant] na tinatawag kayo, ‘Ma’am Angge, kayo na po.’ Sasabihin niyo, ‘Sige, mamaya na. Kasi nakikipag-kwentuhan pa’ko. Nagpapa-makeup pa’ko.’ Ay hindi. Susunod n’on, executive producer mo na po siya at sasabihin niya, ‘Huwag niyong kunin ‘to, matagal magpa-makeup ‘yan,'” Angelica added.

“Maging mabait kayo sa lahat. Huwag kayong puchu-puchong mga artista. Huwag kayong mga charot-charot. Ayusin niyo from the beginning. At gamitin ninyo ang talent ninyo,” she further said.

"Maging mabait kayo sa lahat!"

– Angelica Panganibanpic.twitter.com/H4tRaft4KU — 𝙥𝙖𝙪𝙡𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙡𝙖.𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 (@pauloMDtweets) January 18, 2023

Angelica was awarded for being a Star Magic artist for 28 years.

She is known for her versatility in acting, depicting characters in the different genres of comedy, drama and horror, among others.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user reshared a clip from Heart’s vlog entry titled “Reacting to the Craziest Rumors About Me” posted on Feb. 9, 2021.

One of the rumors that the luxury influencer responded to was the claim that she is “really suplada and maldita” or unapproachable and someone with an attitude.

“I would never ever make taray at someone, especially if he’s like, a security guard or a server or you know, I cannot. As in,” Heart said.

“In fact, for me, if I have a friend na hindi mabait sa waiter, ‘yung hindi marunong man lang mag-thank you… hindi ko appreciate ‘yung mga taong ‘yun. Kasi for me, ‘yun ‘yung sukatan ko ‘pag maabait ka or kung okay ba ‘to, ganyan. That’s how you treat the people around you,” she added.

Heart also said that she “finds it so hard to scold someone.”

Another clip also resurfaced on Twitter amid Alex Gonzaga‘s cake-smearing video.

This included Beatriz confronting Maricris, who insisted that the latter had feelings for another of their housemate, Nel Rapiz, before.

“Maricis, listen to yourself. Kung ano ‘yung ayaw mong gawin sa’yo, huwag mong gawin sa iba,” Beatriz said amid the verbal tussle.

“Alam mo ‘yung respeto, hindi ‘yan ini-impose, Maricris. Ini-earn ‘yan. And your age, act your age!” she exclaimed.

The fight became so intense that Maricis had to be forcibly evicted after saying she might stab Beatriz out of anger.

Maricis said she regretted the incident and that she didn’t really mean it.

“Hindi ko magagawang manakit ng kapwa. Hanggang salita lang ako. Siyempre, ‘pag galit tayo minsan, sa sobrang bugso ng damdamin, kung anu-ano na lang ‘yong lumalabas sa bibig natin. Pero ‘di mo naman mini-mean talaga,” she said before.

Beatriz emerged as the winner of that season that was aired in 2007.

US-based TikTok personality Mama Lulu also discussed the concept of respect in a video uploaded by her son, Oliver of Otakoyakisoba, on Tuesday.

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T – Mama LuLu speaks on bakit important irespeto ang kapwa,” he wrote.

Mama Lulu was asked what she would do if she was the server smeared with a cake icing on the viral video.

“Siyempre magagalit ako kung ibang tao. Anak ko lang ang makakagawa sa akin niyan, siyempre kadugo ko, mahal ako nun, alam ko. Pero kung ibang tao, ibang usapan na ‘yun, bastusan na ‘yun ‘di ba?” she said.

“Hindi dapat ganun, respeto lang ang hinihingi ng bawat tao sa isa’t isa. Mababa man o maliit, kailangan mo respetuhin dahil nagtatrabaho nang marangal ‘yung tao,” Mama Lulu added.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T – Mama LuLu speaks on bakit important irespeto ang kapwa. pic.twitter.com/PNjYkUVJO0 — Olly (@otakoyakisoba) January 17, 2023

Cake-smearing video

Alex previously drew flak after appearing in a video where she gleefully smeared a server’s forehead with cake icing during her 35th advanced birthday party.

The server briefly turned his head away while others in the room cheered after the vlogger blew her candles.

Many personalities called for the vlogger to treat service workers with respect following the incident. A digital content company also created a parody of the moment on Facebook.

Peter Ledesma, her family’s “longtime publicist friend,” said that the server, Allan Crisostomo, is “a friend of Mommy Pinty Gonzaga and Soriano family.”

“At itong si Allan ay laging kabiruan na Mommy Pinty and Alex at ito ang parating nagse-serve sa kanila. Kaya tuwing nagkikita ay binabati agad ni Allan ang mag-mommy, magiliw ito sa kanila,” he said in a statement.

News reports on Wednesday revealed that Allan wrote a signed letter, saying that Alex approached him on Tuesday and asked for an apology.

“Ok na po kami,” he wrote.

The vlogger also said that she was “truly sorry” for the incident.

“On my birthday, God taught me a hard and important lesson. Humility, kindness and better judgment. I am truly sorry, Kuya Allan,” Alex tweeted on January 18.

“To my family, I am sorry for causing you pain and embarrassment. I will rise from this a wiser and better person,” she added.