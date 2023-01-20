‘What not to do in a party’: Liquor store includes cake-smearing in reminder

A liquor store and delivery service reminded the public to “party responsibly” in a Facebook post that alluded to a vlogger-actress’ viral cake-smearing video.

Boozy.ph on Tuesday posted a graphic on what not to do at a party.

It included four panels that reminded people to refrain from driving under the influence, opening a champagne bottle the wrong way, drinking irresponsibly and smearing a server’s face with cake icing.

“Party responsibly,” the liquor e-commerce platform said with a clinking beer mugs emoji.

It also reminded its adult followers to “drink responsibly” as well.

The post has earned 3,200 likes and laughing reactions, as well as more than 100 comments, so far.

“Very timely and relevant,” a Facebook user commented.

“Nicely done!!!” another Pinoy wrote with clapping emojis.

“Ok lang mag-smear ng cake kung magkaka-close kayo. Pero minsan nga, magkaka-close na, nagkaka-asaran pa ‘pag grabe paglagay ng icing sa mukha,” a different user said.

“Shots fired,” wrote another Filipino in response to the post.

The “cake smearing” panel alludes to the viral video where Alex Gonzaga gleefully smeared a server’s forehead with cake icing during her 35th birthday party.

The server briefly turned his head away while the rest of the attendees cheered after the vlogger blew out her candles in the cake tray.

Many personalities called for Alex to treat service workers with respect following the incident. A digital content company also created a parody of the moment on Facebook.

Past videos of celebrities talking about respect likewise went viral.

Peter Ledesma, the Gonzaga family’s “longtime publicist friend,” said that the server, Allan Crisostomo, is “a friend of Mommy Pinty Gonzaga and Soriano family.”

News reports on Wednesday revealed that Allan wrote a signed letter, saying that Alex had approached him on Tuesday and asked for an apology.

The vlogger also said on her social media page that she was “truly sorry” for the incident, adding that it taught her “humility, kindness and better judgment.”