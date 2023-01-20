‘Ok na po kami’: Brands create promos inspired by waiter’s note after Alex Gonzaga birthday bash

The supposed statement of the waiter after Alex Gonzaga apologized over the viral cake-smearing incident was used as a marketing trend by some brands.

Reports previously uploaded a handwritten statement from Allan Crisostomo, the waiter who was smeared by Alex with cake icing.

The statement also bears Crisostomo’s signature on it.

“Nag-apologize and nagsorry siya saken tapos konting kwentuhan at sinabi ko po sa kanya na ok na po yung nangyari,” Crisostomo wrote.

“Ok na po kami,” he added.

This gesture continued to gain buzz on social media. Several Filipinos questioned the need for Crisostomo’s handwritten statement when he was supposedly the victim of the incident.

Several brands, meanwhile, used the note in their marketing strategy for their products.

Motorcycle-hailing firm Angkas was the first to come up with its own parody of it.

In its version, the company used “Ok na po kami” as a promo code for passengers to get a P25 discount on their trips until 6 p.m. of January 19.

Angkas even created its own signature at the end of the note.

Part of it reads: “Konting kwentuhan at sinabi ko po sa kanya na get P25 oof your next ride until 6 p.m. When you use promo code OKNAPOKAMI.”

Digital wallet service GCash also posted its own material on social media. In its version, it promoted the use of its app to pay bills.

“Next time, gagamitin ko ang GCash para magbayad ng bills para di ko makalimutan pero ok na kami,” the post reads.

Local makeup brand Colourette Cosmetics’ parody statement was written by a person named Lou Carette, a wordplay on lukaret, a slang for crazy.

In the handwritten statement, Colourette cleverly announced its 50% sale on all its makeup and hair products until the end of January.

“Meron silang 50% off on Colourette hair and makeup until January 31 at nabudol ako. Ate salamat, ok na po ako,” it said.

Apology

Aside from the waiter, Alex’s husband Lipa City Councilor Mikee Morada, who was beside her during the cake-smearing moment, issued a statement on Facebook about the matter.

Morada noted there that Alex had since recognized her mistake and tried to make amends for it.

“Madaming mga rason na maari kong sabihin kung bakit niya nagawa iyon pero walang excuse sa kanyang pagkakamali. Nagkamali talaga siya. Na recognize niya ang kanyang pagkakamali at napagdesisyonan na agad na humingi ng dispensa kay Kuya Allan,” the public official said.

Morada also added a message to his wife in the post.

“Catherine, masakit at mahirap na lesson ito pero ang mahalaga ay ginawa mo ang dapat mong gawin at inako mo ang iyong pagkakamali,” he said.

Alex received widespread criticisms this week after a circulating video during her 35th birthday celebration showed her dabbing cake icing on a server’s birthday.

It was only days later that her camp responded to the issue.

On the same day that Morada posted his response, Alex herself also took to social media to apologize to Crisostomo and her family.

