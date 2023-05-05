‘Should practice more’: Criticisms vs Gazini, Marco Gumabao Miss Universe PH NatCos hosting

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados and actor Marco Gumabao gained buzz for their hosting stint at the National Costume show of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 held on Thursday, May 4.

A total of 37 candidates strutted the stage at the Leyte Normal University showcasing a variety of colorful and stunning ensembles that represent the different cultures and traditions of the Philippines.

Palawan bet Louise Gallardo was not able to make it to the show.

The National Costume round was also live streamed on Empire Philippines’ YouTube channel.

Amid the talks about the national costumes, some viewers commented about how Gazini and Marco seemed ill-prepared to host the event.

“The hosts especially Gazini should practice more. This is more of constructive criticism,” a viewer tweeted.

“Nag-rehearse ba hosts ng MUPh NatCos Competition? Anyare?” another Twitter user also commented.

“Our forever and always ‘Lutang Queen’ the one and only Gazini Ganados from Miss Universe 2019 Competition to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 National Costume Competition. HAHAHA dai, ang ganda mo!” a Filipino tweeted.

Gazini represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe in 2019. She finished as a Top 20 semifinalist.

Some Twitter users also perceived that Marco cut Gazini off during the awarding ceremony.

“Bakit para namang sinasapawan ni Marco Gumabao si Gazini? Di man lang pinagsasalita tas kina-cut nya pag nagsasalita?” a Twitter asked.

“Sobrang rude ng ginawa ni Marco kay Gazini. Ang awkward tuloy after the incident hayy kainis,” another viewer commented.

The three-hour show can be viewed on this link: LIVE: National Costume Competition | Miss Universe Philippines 2023 – YouTube.

During the awarding of the “Tingog ng Filipina,” a title handpicked by representatives of the Tingog Party-list, Gazini wrongfully announced the winner for the Visayas region.

It was supposed to be the delegate for Eastern Samar. The former beauty queen, however, declared Eastern Visayas’ bet won.

Marco quickly corrected the mistake onstage after he read the paper that Gazini was holding.

“Sorry, Eastern Samar. Sorry,” he told the audience.

Marco later took over. He was the one who announced the national costume winners while Gazini stood beside him.

So far, neither Marco nor Gazini has addressed the remarks against their hosting stint.

Meanwhile, the following candidates emerged as the winners of the MUPH 2023 national costume round:

First place – Airissh Ramos of Eastern Samar

Second place – Joemay Leo of Benguet

Third place – Kimberly Escartin of Southern Leyte.

The following, on the other hand are the Tingog ng Filipina titleholders:

Luzon – Krishnah Marie Gravidez of Baguio

Visayas – Airissh Ramos of Eastern Samar

Mindanao – Jannarie Zarzoso of Agusan del Norte

Pageant fans can still vote for their preferred candidate to make it to the finals of the coronation night by voting on the MUPH app.

The finals of MUPH 2023 will take place on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzu will be gracing the event.

The onstage hosts are Xian Lim and Alden Richards, while Tim Yap and Maureen Montagne are the backstage hosts.

