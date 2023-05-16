Vlogger Michelle Dy reacts to posts calling her ‘Miss Universe Philippines 2023’

Beauty vlogger and influencer Michelle Dy reacted to posts tagging her as the winner of the recently-concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant.

A Twitter user on May 13 posted a picture of the YouTuber and quipped: “Congratulations, Michelle Dee, our new Miss Universe Philippines 2023! (crown emoji) #MissUniversePhilippines2023”

The post has earned 2.3 million views, over 9,700 likes, 1,685 retweets, and 1,730 quote tweets so far.

Congratulations Michelle Dee our new Miss Universe Philippines 2023! 👑#MissUniversePhilippines2023 pic.twitter.com/zUlrtVQGyX — they’ve  (@thevidroy) May 13, 2023

This reached the vlogger, who posted the same picture on her 704,000-strong Facebook page the following day.

“Miss Universe ng buhay [niyo]. Ayyiee,” she joked with emojis of a princess, savoring face, kissing face, red heart, and face-with-revolving-hearts.

Dy’s post has garnered 7,000 likes and “love” reactions so far.

She later replied to the Twitter user who joked that she is the winner of the national beauty pageant through a quote tweet: “Mga baklang twoahh! ‘Di ako ‘yun, haha.”

Her response was accompanied by emojis of a rolling-on-the-floor laughing face and a grinning-with-sweat face.

Dy also acknowledged other quips about her supposedly winning the coveted pageant title.

One posted a glamour shot of the vlogger with the caption: “Congratulations sa pinaka-powerful, pinaka-influential, make guru on the side, mamshie Michelle Dy, our new Miss Universe Philippines 2023”

Dy responded to the post by sharing it with this quip: “Kaya pala hindi nag-vlog ng 3 [three ]months, nag-training pala si Accla.”

Another follower posted photos of Dy with a crown and the logo of the Binibining Pilipinas organization. The pageant org is no longer handling the Miss Universe Philippines franchise since 2019.

“Congratulations! Michelle Dee! Angels are so proud of you #MissUniversePhilippines2023,” a Facebook user quipped. Dy calls her followers “Angels.”

“HOyy, ‘wag kayong magkalkal!!” the vlogger responded with emojis of a loudly-crying face and laughing-with-tears face.

Dy shares the same first name as the pageant winner, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee of Makati. Their last names are also similar in pronunciation but different in spelling.

Dy is a long-time beauty vlogger known in the online community, while Dee is a pageant veteran who has previously reigned as Miss World Philippines 2019 and had placed in the Top 12 on Miss World 2019.

Dee is also the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez and cousin of Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez.

She will represent the Philippines in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe in El Salvador.