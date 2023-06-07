‘Meowdel’ spotted: Stylish white cat draws attention in Cubao mall

“Pawshionista sa Araneta Cubao.”

This was what photographer and animal advocate Mark Kelvin said after encountering a stylish white cat in a shopping mall in Quezon City.

Kelvin on Monday, May 29 uploaded a now-viral video that featured the four-year-old feline dressed in a black beanie hat, blue checkered onesie, and red shoes. The outfit was capped off with small eyeglasses.

He encountered the animal in an Araneta City mall in Cubao.

In the video, Kelvin asked the owner if it was okay to feature the cat on his own Facebook page, saying his advocacy “is for the voiceless.”

“Spike, puwede po ba kitang maging meowdel [model] today?” he said to the feline, whose name is LilSpike.

The animal eventually caught the attention of other mallgoers in the area.

“Magpatuloy kang magpasaya ng mga tao, Spike!” Kelvin said.

His video of Spike has amassed a whooping number of five million views, 11,000 comments, and over 311,000 likes and “love” reactions so far.

“POV: anak mo tuwing igagala mo!” Kelvin wrote as a caption with a laughing-with-tears cat emoji.

Kelvin also shared his photos of the feline on his Facebook page.

“SPOTTED! PAWshionista sa Araneta Cubao!” he wrote with a heart-eyed cat emoji.

The Facebook page of LilSpike also shared Kelvin’s video and thanked him for the feature.

“Pogi yarnnnn [‘yan],” LilSpike’s page administrator said in another post that featured Kelvin’s snaps.

The cat is owned by Facebook user Spike Williams.

Kelvin was among those who previously made another beloved cat go viral through a social media feature.

The feline was Mingming, dubbed the “security cat officer” of the Worldwide Corporate Center in Mandaluyong. She passed away last week.

