‘Brazilippines’ phenomenon brews online as Brazil, Philippines rejoice in solidarity over Olympics win

It was not only Filipinos who rejoiced when gymnast Carlos Yulo bagged back-to-back gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Brazilians also expressed genuine support for the country’s historic feat at the Games, in spirit of what they call “Brazilippines” sisterhood.

“A Filipino won a gold medal and it’s gold for Brazil too because we are cousins,” a Brazilian X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

The post that featured a clip from the 2022 FIFA World Cup garnered over 154,000 views and 17.4 million views.

um filipino ganhou medalha de ouro e é ouro pro brasil também porque somos primos pic.twitter.com/zo8IDtJ0XX — salto cunty da beyoncé 🐝 (@byungerking) August 3, 2024

“Brazilippines” now also has its own flag. “All ours,” an X user posted.

With over 19,000 kilometers in distance in between or a 24-hour flight, the Philippines and Brazil are not connected by proximity, but connected nonetheless.

Both these countries endured colonialism, fought a battle for sovereignty, and grappled with military rule and corruption in the government.

Filipinos in return are welcoming of the gesture from Brazil and expressed approval of the lighthearted Olympics spectacle online.

“Ngl (Not gonna lie), this sense of brotherhood between Filipinos and Brazilians made me consider doing my Phd (doctoral degree) in Brazil,” a Filipino user wrote.

“Because why not? They are part of the global south, we relate to their struggles as an emerging nation, and they love the sports I love 😭 #Brazilippines,” he continued.

Meanwhile, one Pinoy online was stunned that Filipinos could travel to Brazil visa-free.

“Brazilippines truly a phenomenon [because] I just learned we don’t need a visa to travel to Brazil skdkskjsjs,” he wrote. The post earned over 109,000 likes.

Brazil is one among the 39 countries that totally do not require visa to Philippine passport- holders.

Another viral post from a Pinoy user celebrates Brazil’s gymnast Rebecca Andrade who is considered Simone Biles’ biggest rival.

And we love Rebeca Andrade in this house!! Brazilippines 4ever https://t.co/lW7GOJY4sf pic.twitter.com/CnUGF8hvl5 — Shirai 3 (@zou_jingyuan) August 4, 2024

In jest, one Filipino user edited Brazilippines into the Olympics tally.

As of August 7, Brazil garnered two gold, five silver, and six bronze medals while the Philippines snagged two gold and one bronze medals.

In total, “Brazilippines” has 16 medals so far.

Brazil still awaits the results of 13 secured podium finishes, while the Philippines awaits three.