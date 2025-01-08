How Gatchalian reacted to rumored split with longtime GF Bianca Manalo

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian remained mum on speculations that he and his longtime girlfriend, actress-beauty queen Bianca Manalo, have already broken up after being together for more than five years.

Speculations about the pair’s alleged split have circulated online, with a showbiz website saying “they no longer have photos together [toward] the end of November.”

The couple was known for being visible together on social media.

The website also reported that Sherwin was noticeably not with the Miss Universe Philippines 2009 winner when she went to Japan for the Holidays.

“A reliable source of Fashion PULIS claims that Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and Beauty Queen Actress Bianca Manalo may have called it quits,” it said.

The website also looked back on a November 2024 post of Bianca when she shared a photo of her as a child with the caption: “Don’t worry, little Bianc. You’re going to be okay.”

Meanwhile, Sherwin was asked by a reporter about his relationship following the speculations during the “Kapihan sa Senado” press conference on Wednesday, January 8, in Pasay City.

“Akap… kung meron daw po ba kayong kaakap during the Holidays?” an individual asked while laughing.

The senator smiled and then answered, “Secret.”

“Nagkakasakit na nga ako eh,” he said and then grabbed a water to drink.

“So wala kang kaakap, sir? Kaya nagkasakit,” the individual said.

“No comment, no comment,” Sherwin answered, still smiling.

“Nilamig si sir. Nilamig ka sir, during Holidays?” the individual quipped.

The politician raised his eyebrows and then drank his water.

“So sir, nilamig ka? Walang kaakap?” the individual said.

“No comment,” Sherwin responded with a smile.

Bianca was previously linked to actor Rob Gomez after screenshots of their conversations were leaked online in 2023.

The actress drew intrigue when she told him, “He’s not here. He’s in Valenzuela.”

Many assumed she was referring to her beau, Sherwin, at that time.

Bianca explained that she and Rob were just “friends and co-workers” and that she only wanted to receive Christmas gifts before she left for the airport for a trip.

Bianca and Sherwin became a couple in 2018.

The actress shared that the politician saw her in a TV show before and expressed his desire to meet her to a mutual contact, who happened to be her manager.

Bianca said she met Sherwin when he was still the mayor of Valenzuela City.

She agreed to be his girlfriend after his “persistent” courting, a quality which she said made her fall in love with him.

They became a couple when Sherwin was already a senator.