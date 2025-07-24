‘Warning’: Parked vehicle with unusual sign in Cavite draws flak

“Warning.”

An unusual sign displayed on a vehicle parked along a residential street in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, has sparked buzz among Filipinos.

Facebook page “Parkeserye,” which posts reader-submitted photos showing “road indiscipline” and “improper parking habits,” uploaded an image of a sedan parked in front of a house in San Marino City.

The sedan had signage on its back, which the page said reads as:

WARNING

This vehicle is properly parked

If it gets scratched or damaged

The one who get or caused the damage will be held responsible and must pay for the repair

There are other parked vehicles on the same side of the street.

“HAHAHA! ANO DAW?” the Facebook page said with a grinning-squinting face emoji.

The post has garnered 10,000 laugh reactions, 1,300 comments, and over 530 shares so far, with the situation drawing criticism from some Filipinos.

“Such entitlement for just a Mirage. Haha,” a Facebook user wrote, referring to the sedan’s brand.

“Towing is the answer for this car,” another said.

“‘Properly parked’ daw,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Entitled Potato,” another said.

“Properly parked but not in the proper parking,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Sidewalk parking is not proper parking,” a different Facebook user said.

“Nabili na pala niya ‘yung kalsada,” commented another Filipino.

A similar incident was reported by the “Parkeserye” page last April. It involved a motorcycle parked on a residential road with an improvised rope barricade around it.

Last month, a local bakery also drew criticism for having its vehicles parked along the roadside, occupying space that was meant for passing vehicles in the area.

According to the Land Transportation Office‘s “Road and Traffic Rules” module, “no person shall drive or park a motor vehicle upon or along any sidewalk, path or alley not intended for vehicular traffic or parking.”

The agency also said that “no person shall drive his motor vehicle in such a manner as to obstruct or impede the passage of any vehicle, nor, while discharging or taking on passengers or loading or unloading freight, obstruct the free passage of other vehicles on the highway.”

In 2022, a bill was filed in the House of Representatives, requiring aspiring motor vehicle owners in Metro Manila and other major cities to secure their own garage or parking space before purchasing a car.

“When roads become parking lots, there will be longer trip times and increased vehicular queuing,” then-Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco said.

He added that the bill was proposed “to defer the proliferation of vehicles occupying the roadsides or sidewalks.”